When Stoughton teen Ella Hembrook heard about high schoolers in Baraboo around an hour north of Stoughton giving a Nazi salute during a prom picture in May 2018, it made her spring into action.
She heard about the incident at the Dane County Youth Social Justice Forum in April, from a girl who was the only Jewish student in the Baraboo School District. Baraboo High School staff shut the situation down, but no one was allowed to talk about it afterwards without receiving a detention, Hembrook told the Hub.
“When I heard that, it just made me really sad. It made me think that if something happened in the Stoughton Area School District, I wanted a space for someone to get the help and support they need or get whatever off their chest they needed to,” she said.
In an effort to create that space, she started the Social Equity Teens (SET) group at the Stoughton Public Library. The group has held two meetings to discuss goals and future plans; Hembrook is recruiting more people her age to join the group and prioritize social justice in the Stoughton area.
SET will hold monthly meetings to discuss social justice issues. They have held two meetings thus far, with a small group and are hoping to expand by advertising and getting more involved in the community.
Registration is not required to join, and teens ages 11-16 are welcome to attend the next meeting on Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held outside the library or on Zoom if it is raining.
Each SET meeting includes time for a “brave space” when members can take time to share anything they might be feeling in a safe environment.
“I just kind of want to have that time so that somebody is not sitting there with their feelings inside wanting to say something, this is a space where they should or can feel brave enough to express what they’re feeling,” Hembrook said.
Hembrook said that she hopes the group will help educate the public as well.
To get started on that work, the group will be reading Lisa Koenecke’s “Be an Inclusion Ally: ABCs of LGBTQ+” in preparation for their next meeting. Hembrook said that attendees are not required to read the book to attend the next meeting, but the group aims to have optional reading picked out for each monthly meeting dedicated to a variety of topics including the LGBTQ+ community, racism and feminism.
“It just has a wide variety of topics that deal with understanding and supporting the LGBTQ+ community, but it can also be applied to any group of people,” she said.