A coffee shop and bakery could be the newest restaurant finding a home at the Stoughton Wellness and Athletic Center.
Coffee for All, owned by Priscah Norton, is hoping to open its first brick and mortar location at 2300 Hwy. 51, formly the MalaBar Coast Coffee and Tea space.
Norton told the Hub that if the city approves her permits, she hopes to open in August.
The Plan Commission expects to review the permit at the upcoming 6 p.m. Monday, July 12, meeting. Norton is a professional pastry chef by trade, specializing in sweet and savory desserts. Originally from Kenya, Norton worked as a chef in several 5-star restaurants before moving to the United States 25 years ago.
She said she continued baking as a hobby, distributing gifts to friends and coworkers. Two years ago she started Mangenix Spices, LLC, and started shipping pastries all over the nation. The company, which is named after her mother, Mangenix who passed down her cooking talents, grew quickly.
“I started with five to ten customers and was able to grow my business to 50 boxes a week,” she said. “I got so busy it was no longer able to be a home bakery. I had to grow it.”
Norton lives in Madison, but hopes to relocate to Stoughton with her husband.
“We are hoping the town will be able to accept us so we can have fun and have our customers come in and enjoy what they haven’t seen in Stoughton for a while,” she said.