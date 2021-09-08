Neighborhood Free Health Clinic open house is Sept. 11

The Neighborhood Free Health Clinic (NFHC) will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11 at its Doctor’s Park location, 1520 Vernon St., to celebrate its new preventative pediatric dental service.
Partnering with Reach Dane Head Start, the service began at the clinic in August and includes free preventative pediatric dental care such as screenings, cleanings, fluoride treatments and education for children 6 months to 5 years old, said Barry Verdegan, chair of the clinic’s outreach committee.
At the open house, families can tour the state-of-the-art pediatric dental facility and visit other portions of the clinic that support adult health care. Blood pressure and cholesterol screenings will be available, along with an on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic and drawings for prizes, Verdegan said.
As part of safety protocols, he said masks will be required, and provided, if needed.
Initiating preventative pediatric dental services has been a long-time goal of the clinic and its leadership, Verdegan said. And while the open house highlights that grand opening, the event is an opportunity to showcase the entire clinic, which in October 2019 began transitioning NFHC services from its long-time location on Ridge Street.
With the move proceeding into the pandemic year of 2020, much of the public has not yet had a chance to visit the new clinic space, Verdegan said.
According to its website, NFHC is a non-profit clinic offering free, compassionate health care for uninsured and under-insured adults in need. Opening in 2008 as Shalom, the clinic is staffed by volunteer and licensed health professionals.
As reported in the Hub in 2019, the new clinic space is 2,300 square feet, triple the previous size. It includes three exam rooms, a waiting area, reception area and private bathrooms.
Located across from Kegonsa Elementary School on Stoughton’s East Side, the clinic is close to County Hwy. N, making it accessible to the seven other communities NFHC serves: Evansville, Oregon, McFarland, Brooklyn, Cambridge, Deerfield and Cottage Grove, with a combined 49,000 residents.
The emphasis of the pediatric dental service is on prevention, said Dr. Richard Albright, an advocate for the service as an NFHC board member, and a long-time Stoughton dentist who retired four years ago after a 40-year family practice.
“It’s really a stitch in time saves nine,” Albright told the Hub, adding that good pre-K dental health pays dividends for children and their families. Preventative dental care can reduce chances for tooth decay and painful infections, he said, which helps a child’s permanent teeth to develop normally, enhancing appearance, and avoiding potential future dental costs for restorative care.
By starting early – as soon as a child’s molars and anterior teeth come in – the combination of good dietary habits and tooth-care technique can help to prevent decay, cavities and related dental problems, Albright said.
On-point to do the preventative care in appointments is Colleen Krueger, a dental hygienist with 35 years’ experience in family practice, including the last 12 specializing in pediatric care.
“An important goal of this first visit is to introduce children to the dental environment and to help them to see it as a positive experience,” Krueger said.
During an appointment of about 30-45 minutes, a parent is required to accompany their child, helping to allay the child’s fears. Krueger works with the family to understand the child’s comfort level before beginning, and the parent may even hold the child to comfort them.
In addition to the screening and cleaning procedures, which use dental instruments designed for children, the family is taught how to take care of teeth, including brushing, flossing and the effects of nutritional practices, Krueger said. When done, children receive their own dental supplies to use at home.
Depending on what the dental hygienist finds, parents can schedule a routine follow-up visit in six months.
In other cases, restorative care for fillings or other dental work may be needed, and Albright will refer children to appropriate providers, often with assistance from Forward Health Insurance.
Krueger said that information provided at an appointment can be “a lot to take in,” so she aims to help families understand how even a few small steps can have a positive effect on dental health. Topping that list is brushing with fluoride toothpaste before bedtime and avoiding long spells of sipping on milk or sugary drinks, she said.
“It’s not what you eat, it’s how many times it touches your teeth,” Krueger said, “The little rhyme, ‘Sip all day, cause decay,’ actually holds true.”
Verdegan said medical appointments are generally Tuesdays at NFHC, and preventative pediatric dental care visits are Saturday mornings. However, other times can sometimes be accommodated, he said.
To schedule a preventative pediatric dental care appointment, parents without insurance to cover pre-K dental care can call NFHC at (608) 205-0505, Verdegan said.
For more information, visit neighborhoodfreehealthclinic.org.