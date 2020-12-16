The Stoughton Opera House hasn’t staged a live performance since early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but director Bill Brehm and his staff have kept busy during the lull.
They’ve booked shows for a new season that tentatively begins in February, and have worked on plans to add a live-streaming component so that people could come to the Opera House for concerts — when live music resumes — or listen and watch from home.
Other plans include launching a series of live performances by local musicians each week on the first floor of the Opera House early next year, and possibly initiating a weekly music show from the Opera House theater that would be live-streamed. It would be similar to something like the Austin City Limits show but without the audience — at least in the beginning.
“It would be something modeled after a live TV show without the audience, with an opportunity for donations and to reach out to sponsors,” Brehm said. “If we can get that up and running, over time we could transition from no audience to small or full audiences, and give people the option to watch shows live remotely or in the theater.”
He added the Opera House would need outside funding in order to purchase remote cameras for the live streaming to happen, and last week the state announced it would award the Stoughton Opera House a $136,000 grant as part of the national CARES Act legislation.
Brehm said he would use some of the funds “to get high-end remote cameras in place around the theater so that we could do a quality remote broadcast out of the theater with a minimal production crew.”
The second half of the 2020-21 season is slated to begin Thursday, Feb. 11, with a concert by folk musician Leyla McCalla.
However, it’s likely her show will be postponed because of the pandemic.
Brehm told the Hub he anticipates that concerts scheduled for early 2021 will be pushed back to a date when it’s safer for public gatherings and events.
“We’ve got like 50 shows on the books,” he said. “Many are scheduled to take place in the spring, and it’s looking very much like we’re going to have to roll shows out of February and March.
“But we’ll wait for each show’s time to come to make sure,” he added. “We want to make room for miracles, even now that there’s light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines on the way.”
Other bands and performers announced in the 2021 spring lineup include a host of Americana and bluegrass musicians, with a scattering of blues, jazz and rock acts.
Many are returning to the Opera House and are familiar names to regular concert-goers: Michael Perry, Dan Tyminski, Junior Brown, Daley and Vincent, Riders in the Sky, Del McCoury Band, Steve Earle, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Asleep at the Wheel, Rodney Crowell and Peter Rowan.
Brehm said dozens of concerts staff initially scheduled for spring and summer this year were postponed and rescheduled or canceled, and “things will be hectic” for him and his small staff when live music returns to the Opera House. Former house manager Brandi Brandes resigned over the summer, and Brehm is hoping the city will continue to fund the three full-time positions that run the operation.
He is anticipating the return of the Catfish River Music Festival on the July 4 weekend. He’s also making plans to start new live-music performances each week on the first floor of the Opera House early next year. They would feature local musicians in rooms that formerly served as city government offices and take place before concerts on the main stage, he said. Other parts of the first floor are being converted to sell band merchandise and Opera House apparel.
Brehm said he’s excited about establishing a weekly live music show to be streamed from the Opera House.
“I think it’s important the theater play a role in continuing to bring music to people to help them stay sane over the winter,” he said. “Ticketed streams would be different from live shows, but I do like the idea of getting our weekly live shows going so that people could rely on tuning into them over the course of the winter and have it be presented as a host and band in a live format.”
He said Opera House members have been buying tickets knowing that if shows are cancelled or rescheduled, the ticket holder will be reimbursed or have an opportunity to see the show later.
The general public has been “holding back a bit,” Brehm said.
But he’s not worried and sees a brighter future.
“We’ll be ready to go one way or another, no matter what the future looks like,” he promised. “And we’re hoping it looks a lot like the past.”