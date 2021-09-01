John Beutel, well known as the conductor of the Stoughton Chamber Singers and the former director of the Stoughton High School choir, has also planned a Music Appreciation Series with the Stoughton Area Senior Center for the last 20 years.
This year’s fall series includes six sessions, beginning Sept. 13 and ending Oct. 18, at the Stoughton Opera House.
“The series is for anyone who loves music and would like to learn more about it,” Beutel told the Hub.
All sessions are held at the Stoughton Opera House and are free and open to the public, but donations are accepted. All begin 3 p.m..
The Music Appreciation Series is supported by the Stoughton Area Senior Center and a grant from the Bryant Foundation, in addition to freewill donation
The Stoughton Opera House requires all attendees to wear masks and to be vaccinated.