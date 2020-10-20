Stoughton-based nonprofit Mosaicos will host a virtual community conversation event next week.
Titled “Tough Conversations For Social Justice: Holding Shared Humanity,” the event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, over Zoom. This will be Mosaicos’ fifth community conversation since its start earlier this year.
In an email from Mosaicos founder Yolibeth Rangel-Fitzgibbon, the feedback people provided during past events made it evident that they wanted more abilities to speak up about comments and actions that hurt them.
“These conversations are emotionally activating moments that can lead to frozen silence or reactive anger,” she wrote. “Although understandable, these responses are ultimately ineffective in shifting hearts & minds toward more inclusive attitudes about one another.”
Advance registration for the event is required. Visit mosaicos.us and click on the “Events” tab, which will take you to the nonprofit’s Facebook page, where people can sign for different events.
For more information, email Rangel-Fitzgibbon at yolibeth@mosaicos.us, or visit mosaicos.us.