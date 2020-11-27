Ma Caroline Ingalls is coming to your home through WSTO next week.
In “Mittens on a Tree” Jessica Michna will have a life performance at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Michna will portray Ma Caroline Ingalls, mother of author Laura Ingalls Wilder, preparing for Christmas of 1886. “Caroline” will share the recipes and traditions of the season, collected over the years, as the family traversed the midwest, according to an event description.
The event is set to be recorded live in the studio at WSTO, and broadcast on local cable channel 981. It will also be streamed live online at: wsto.tv/live.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.