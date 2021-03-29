Performing with folk singer Bill Camplain, Michael Hecht will recount poems and prose of “Memory, Struggle and Resistance,” next week.
The virtual performance will be hosted by the Stoughton Opera House and will take place from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7.
He will read works by Arthur Miller, Tin Pan Alley poets, war poets, Langston Hughes and Helen Keller.
As he reads he will be accompanied with musical collaborations with Bill Camplain.
“This is one of the most powerful programs that I’ve put together,” Hecht told the Hub. “I sit there in between the songs and just listen to them.”
For information, call 877-4400 or visit stoughtonoperahouse.com.