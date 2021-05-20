A group of around two dozen Stoughton VFW Post 325 and American Legion Post 59 members will host a brief Memorial Day ceremony at the Stoughton Area Veterans Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31.
VFW Post 325 Commander Ilein Taipe said all are welcome to the ceremony, which will last about a half-hour. Parking is available at the memorial, located at 1731 Country Club Road in Stoughton, but people are asked to come early to park, and to bring their own chairs.
For more information, call the VFW post at (608)-873-9042 or the American Legion Post 59 at (608) 205-9090.