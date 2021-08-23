Library hosts 'Outdoor storytime' at Nordic Ridge Park

A group of around 30 people gather at the Nordic Ridge Park for Outdoor Story time, which includes games, crafts and a story read out loud to children.

 Photo by Mackenzie Krumme

Meet Stoughton Public Library’s newest children’s librarian at a welcome party next week.

From 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave., the library will host an event where people can meet librarian Mary, and say hello to the other children’s section staff Jane and Diane, according to an event description from the library. The event will feature lawn games and snacks near the park’s splash pad and playground.

The event is free to attend, and will be rescheduled in the event in rain.

For more information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.

