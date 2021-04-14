People looking to dispose of unused medication and used needles can drop by the Stoughton Fire Department, 401 E. Main St., next week.
Participants can use this free drive-through service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24. All those making drop-offs must wear a mask, according to the event description.
Medications should be brought in original containers with personal information crossed out, while sharps should be dropped off in registered containers or thick plastic detergent bottles.
For more information, visit stoughtonwellness.org.