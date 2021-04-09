Join Stoughton alder and licensed clinical social worker Jean Ligocki to learn how you can easily complete your own power of attorney for health care using the State of Wisconsin’s free form.
The virtual talk will take place at noon on Monday, April 12, in partnership with Stoughton Wellness Coalition and Stoughton Health.
Completing a power of attorney for health care lets you select ahead of time the individual you want to make health-care decisions for you in the event that you lose your ability to make decisions.
The virtual session will go over how to fill out the advance medical directives and give participants a chance to ask questions, the Stoughton Health release states. It is recommended for anyone 18 years old or older.
For information and to sign up for the presentation, visit stoughtonhealth.com.