Three organizations pledged to double all donations made to the Stoughton Hospital Foundation until April 5.
During the NCAA college basketball tournament, Dean Health Plan, TRICOR Insurance and Quartz agreed to match all donations up to $3,000, a Stoughton Health news release states.
Stoughton Hospital Foundation raises funds to benefit Stoughton Hospital and has contributed more than $7.5 million for Stoughton Hospital’s programs and services since it was established in 1974, according to Stoughton Health’s website.
The Foundation has provided funding for Capital Campaigns, renovations, purchasing of medical equipment and providing financial support to those in the community who may need assistance with medication fulfillment.
