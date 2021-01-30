Ted Shultz has been delivering mail in Stoughton for more than 25 years, but he has been singing for much longer than that.
For Shultz, the best part of both of those roles has been meeting people, he told the Hub. Shultz said he enjoys the camaraderie of working in the post office in a teamwork-oriented environment, he said, as well as the delight of singing on his route.
The Milton resident said he gets out of his truck, starts his early morning route and then “there's a certain spot where you get to feeling like you need to sing.”
“It's not like I'm gonna wake somebody up … maybe I do,” he said with a laugh.
Shultz said he sings a variety of things like Bruce Springsteen, Otis Redding, Meat Loaf, Bob Seger and some Italian songs he knows. And sometimes, when he is outside walking, he makes up some of his own tunes.
He said he remembers singing religious songs as a student at a parochial school in Milton, and has carried that skill into various stages of his personal life and career.
Over the years, he said, he has sung at many weddings and some funerals.
Though Shultz is known by some in the community for his singing, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student and veteran said that the real heroes are the people he meets on his routes in the Stoughton community.
Shultz said he is inspired by and tries to relate to people with complicated or misunderstood lives, such as parents of children with disabilities or those he has met while singing at the senior center.
“The people out there are really what make this career worthwhile,” Shultz said.