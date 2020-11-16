The Stoughton Area Senior Center held a Veterans Day curbside meal pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 11, which was free for all participating veterans. The meals were also available for other patrons at a small fee and consisted of loaded baked potato soup along with a serving of dessert.
Local veterans receive free meals from senior center
Obituaries
Donald H. "Doc" Vike, age 91, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Skaalen Home.
Norman L. Hanson, age 85, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Sept. 7, 1935, in Stoughton, the son of Sam and Agnes Hanson.
Robert "Rob" Granger, age 55, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on April 18, 1965, in Richland Center, the son of William and Olien (Miller) Granger. Rob married Jenny Meuer on June 23, 2001, in Madison.