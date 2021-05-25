When teaching drum lessons, Stoughton-resident and musician Joel Croyle makes a trade-off with his students.
For every popular song Croyle’s students ask him to listen to, he expects them to expand their taste by listening to one of his jazz recommendations.
A lifelong musician, Croyle said he wants to make jazz music accessible and interesting to those in the Stoughton community. A teacher at the Stoughton Center for the Arts, among other roles, Croyle is working on a full-length jazz-fusion album, as a follow-up to his EP, “Abstractions,” which he released in January.
Croyle, whose music is released under the moniker “JC Croyle,” said he is expecting to finish and release the solo album in late 2021 which will build onto the five-track “Abstractions.” All of his music is available on Amazon and Bandcamp.
The album will be roughly 14 tracks with inspiration stemming from jazz and funk drummers such as Bill Cobham or Dennis Chambers, as well as classic rock bands like Rush.
The ‘fusion’ aspects of his jazz songs are hard to nail down in words, he said.
“It’s between rock and jazz, but they've also got this trippy weird psychedelic feeling to them,” Croyle said. “You know it's not aggressive, it's something that you can just sort of listen to and enjoy. “
Fully instrumental, Croyle said he likes to keep people guessing as to what is coming next in terms of style and tempo. And while he is a professionally trained, multi-instrumental musician, Croyle said the album came with its own challenges.
Croyle played and recorded every single instrument himself, including guitar, bass, keyboards and any type of percussion. As the original and current drummer of the Stoughton-based Craig Mason Combo, a seven-member jazz band, Croyle is used to playing off of other professional musicians.
He said at times it was tempting to call up a guitarist to fix a section or play some parts for him but doing the album entirely solo is a feat he is proud of.
And to give the album a “live” sound, he is resisting the temptation to go back and fix a slightly off note.
“That's what jazz music is about,” Croyle said. “The mistakes are there, and you just keep going and usually then you decide that it wasn't a mistake.”
Throughout his life, Croyle has filled a variety of roles. This includes being a touring musician with Christian-rock band Gabriel’s Harp and making other solo jazz albums like “Space” which he released in 2013.
On top of his work with the Craig Mason Combo, which Croyle said was created as a community effort to get people engaged in jazz, he also teaches drum lessons at the Stoughton Center for the Arts.
Much like his hopes for his students, Croyle hopes those who listen to his album will have more interest in the expansive world of jazz as well as music in general.
“So that's what I'm doing with my students, and they seem to be receptive to it,” Croyle said. “Usually, when they hear it, it's like, this whole other world opens up.”