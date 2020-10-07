Memory loss support group
A virtual memory loss caregiver support group is available 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
This is a recurring support group available through Zoom or phone-in. Registration for the class is required.
It is a confidential group, where participants can talk through challenges of caring for someone with memory loss, an event description states.
Dorie Arkin, a trained facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association, is leading this monthly support group.
For information and to register, contact the senior center at (608) 873-8585.
Coffee with the Mayor
The senior center will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor event at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Participants will be able to ask Mayor Tim Swadley questions about the latest Stoughton news while sipping some coffee through a Zoom meeting.
Staff ask participants to register by 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8.
Upon registration you will receive details for how to log in or call in using Zoom.
To register visit this link: bit.ly/cwtm100920 and for questions call 873-8585.
Brat Feed
A brat drive up event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at The Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St.
Proceeds benefit the post, local veterans organizations and other community services, an event description states.
The Brat Feed is a drive through only event. The menu includes: brats ($3), hot dogs ($2), soda or water ($1.50), beer ($2), White Claw ($3) and chips (.50 cents).
For information, call the Legion at (608) 205-9090.
‘Honey Heist for Teens’
A specialty library event for teens is scheduled 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Join library staff member Cynthia Schlegel and a guest for a one-shot tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) where all the players are bears.
Registration is required.
For information, call (608) 873-6281 or email storef@stolib.org.
‘Badger Talk’
A virtual “Badger Talk” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 through the senior center.
The event, titled “Badger Talk Live: Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”
Professor Steve Ackerman is expected to discuss the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald from perspectives of the weather, the ship and the song by Gordon Lightfoot, according to an event description.
To register visit this link: bit.ly/1015badgertalk and for questions call 873-8585.
‘Chicken n’ Biscuit’
The American Legion Auxiliary fundraiser is set for 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at The Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St. This year — in drive-thru style.
The “Chicken n’ Biscuit” dinner includes chicken and gravy served on biscuits, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, cranberries and dessert for $9.
For information, or to reserve a meal call (608) 205-9090.
Senior center meal drive up
The senior center is offering home-cooked meals through curbside pick up on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Patrons should call the senior center to reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The optional pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon.
The menu is expected to include pot roast with potatoes and carrots pea salad, fruit, roll and dessert. Staff will wear masks and set bagged meals in the vehicle through the backseat window or trunk.
Staff suggest a donation of $4 but it is a pay what you can afford event.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.