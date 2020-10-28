Chocolate tastingA virtual “Chocolate Tasting for Teens” event is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
The library is hosting the event, and it is geared for teens sixth grade and above. Registration is required.
For information, and to register call (608) 873-6281 or email storef@stolib.org.
Halloween Drive-thruSee senior center staff will dress up for Halloween from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at 248 W. Main St.
During the drive-thru event, staff will be dressed in costume, handing out treats while supplies last.
To participate, take South Page Street to West Washington Street toward the Yahara River and through the lower parking lot.
For information, call (608) 873-8585 or visit stoughton seniorcenter.com.
‘Kettle Park after dark’Kettle Park Senior Living is hosting a zero-contact trick-or-treat event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2600 Jackson St.
Participants can take a picture of themselves dressed in costume at the outdoor photo booth and post to social media with hashtag #kettleparkafterdark to be entered to win prizes.
People can also take a picture of themselves at home with the same hashtag.
Residents will vote for their favorite costume.
For information, visit Kettle Park Senior Living’s Facebook page.
‘Kick or treat’A haunted karate parking lot is available for families 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Kicks Unlimited in Stoughton at 1740 E. Main St.
Games, karate and prizes will be available, according to an event description.
For information, contact Kicks Unlimited at (608) 205-3232.
BBG’s candy giveawayBanushis Bar and Grill in Stoughton is hosting a drive-thru candy giveaway 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at 800 Nygaard St.
Children in costumes and families who come through BBG’s drive-thru will get a treat bag with candy, halloween themed toys and a coupon for one free kids meal at BBG’s while supplies last. There is no purchase necessary, according to the event description.
All participants should wear masks.
For information, contact BBG’s at (608) 873-3700.
Novel writers wantedThe library is encouraging people ages 8 and up to participate in National Novel Writing Month, for the month of November, through games, activities and reading.
To find resources to write a novel, visit nanowrimo.org.
For speciality library events, download the Beanstack Tracker app, or visit beanstack.com and search Stoughton Library (WI).
For information, call (608) 873-6281 or visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.
Senior center meal drive upThe senior center is offering home-cooked meals through curbside pickup Thursday, Nov. 5.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is spaghetti and meatballs. Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The following curbside pickup is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, with a turkey dinner.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at (608) 873-8585.
Tuesday triviaThe senior center will host live trivia on Facebook starting 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 and 17.
To play, visit the senior center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/StoughtonAreaSeniorCenter.
For information, call the senior center at (608) 873-8585 or visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
A meal for veterans
The senior center is providing a free meal for veterans from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Staff will provide loaded baked potato soup and dessert in a drive-thru pick up. People who are not veterans can also reserve a meal for $5.
“Thank you to all our veterans for serving our country, and for the sacrifices you and your families have made,” an event description states.
For information and to reserve a meal call (608) 873-8585.
Coffee with the MayorThe senior center will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor event at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
Participants can ask Mayor Tim Swadley questions about the latest Stoughton news through a Zoom meeting.
Register by noon Thursday, Nov. 12, at bit.ly/cwtm111320 for details for how to log in or call in. For information, call 873-8585.
Sons of NorwayThe Sons of Norway Mandt Loge bake sale scheduled for Nov. 21 and the Family Christmas event Dec. 12 have been canceled because of Dane County COVID-19 restrictions.