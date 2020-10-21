Recurring local events

Farmers’ Market

The Friday morning Stoughton Farmers’ Market is still happening in person.

The market is open 7-1 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 30 at Stoughton Shopping Plaza, 1050 W. Main St.

Organizers and vendors will abide by safety precautions such as masks, extra hand sanitizer and social distancing, organizer David Woodcock told the Hub.

For information, call Woodcock at 873-9443.

Online story time

Children service librarian Amanda Bosky is offering virtual story times 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays through December 16. The story times can be found on the library’s Facebook page.

Zumba Gold

People are invited to join Zumba Gold dance exercise 9:45 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Zoom.

It includes Latin music, easy to follow moves, and a party-like atmosphere, the event description states.

There is no cost to the event, but participants can make a donation to the Oregon Area Senior Center Council on Aging.

Email Anne Stone at astone@vil.oregon.wi.us for a link to join the class.

Curbside crafts

The library is offering curbside crafts for children 2-10 years old. The projects are geared towards preschoolers ages 2-4 and elementary age children 5-10.

The crafts for elementary children includes things like making bookmarks.

To reserve a kit email Amanda Bosky at abosky@stolib.org.