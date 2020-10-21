Preventing injuries Learn about the most common types of injuries in young athletes at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
Dr. Ashish M. Rawal is a sports medicine practitioner and will virtually present on how to avoid injuries and heal quickly, according to the event description.
For information, visit stoughtonhealth.com or call (608) 877-3485.
Monster trivia The library is hosting a “monster seeking monster and trivia murder” virtual party for teens at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
The event is recommended for grades sixth and above.
For information, and to register call the library at 608-6281 or stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.
Medication disposal The Stoughton Fire Department in partnership with the Stoughton Wellness Coalition is hosting a medication and sharps disposal event 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at 401 E. Main St.
During the drive through event participants can bring all medications, including those for pets.
For Sharps collection, it must be in a registered sharps container or thick laundry detergent bottle.
Eye glasses will also be collected by the Stoughton Lioness.
Medication lock boxes and replacement sharps containers will be available free of charge. Masks are required.
For information, visit the Stoughton Fire Department’s Facebook page or stoughtonwellness.org
Disinformation presentation The Stoughton Public Library will present a program to help community members avoid false or misleading information online at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
Michael Edmonds, a retired librarian, will present a live virtual presentation titled “News, Fake News and Spin: Deciding Who to Trust in an Age of Disinformation,” in which he will examine bias, propaganda, fake news and filter bubbles, and how to recognize and challenge them.
The hour-long talk is based on a course he taught last winter at a Madison high school and a four-week class he is expected to offer in October at Madison Area Technical College, according to the event description.
Registration is required for the live virtual presentation with Edmonds.
For information and to register, contact the library at 873-6281 or storef@stolib.org.
Halloween Drive-Through See senior center staff dress up for Halloween from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at 248 W. Main St.
During the drive through event staff will be dressed in costume, handing out treats as long as supplies last.
To participate take South Page Street to West Washington Street down toward the Yahara River, and through the lower parking lot.
For information, call (608) 873-8585 or visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
‘Kettle Park after dark’ Kettle Park Senior Living is hosting a zero contact trick or treating event noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2600 Jackson St.
Participants can take a picture of themselves dressed in costume at the outdoor photo booth and post to social media with hashtag #kettleparkafterdark to be entered to win prizes.
People can also take a picture of themselves at home with the same hashtag.
Residents will vote for their favorite costume.
For information, visit Kettle Park Senior Living’s Facebook page.
Sons of Norway Sons of Norway Mandt Loge is cancelling the bake sale scheduled for Nov. 21 and the Family Christmas event on Dec. 12 because of Dane County COVID-19 restrictions.