‘Honey Heist for Teens’A specialty library event for teens is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Join library staff member Cynthia Schlegel and a guest for a one-shot tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) where all the players are bears.
Registration is required.
For information, call (608) 873-6281 or email storef@stolib.org.
‘Badger Talk’A virtual “Badger Talk” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, through the senior center.
The event is titled “Badger Talk Live: Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”
Professor Steve Ackerman is expected to discuss the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald from perspectives of the weather, the ship and the song by Gordon Lightfoot, according to an event description.
To register visit this link: bit.ly/1015badgertalk and for questions call 873-8585.
Blood drivePeople are invited to donate blood from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Stoughton Health’s wellness center, 3162 County Hwy B.
Appointments are required to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask, according to an event description. Donors should bring a photo ID and will have their temperature taken before entering the building.
For information, call the blood center at (800) 747-5401 x4128.
To sign up, visit bloodcenter.org and click on the red donate button.
‘Chicken n’ Biscuit’The American Legion Auxiliary fundraiser is set for 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at The Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St. This year is a drive-thru style.
The “Chicken n’ Biscuit” dinner includes chicken and gravy served on biscuits, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, cranberries and dessert for $9, while supplies last.
Proceeds benefit Auxiliary programs that serve veterans, their families, and the Stoughton community.
For information, visit The Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59 Facebook page.
Senior center meal drive upThe senior center is offering home-cooked meals through curbside pick up on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Patrons should call the senior center to reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The optional pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon.
The menu is expected to include pot roast with potatoes and carrots pea salad, fruit, roll and dessert. Staff will wear masks and set bagged meals in the vehicle through the backseat window or trunk.
Staff suggest a donation of $4 but it is a pay what you can afford event.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Gentle yogaJoin a certified yoga instructor at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, for an online yoga class.
Becky Petersen is expected to lead the class, and aims to reduce stress, increase flexibility and teach breathing techniques.
For information, contact info@flywithkula.com or visit flywithkula.com.
Preventing injuriesLearn about the most common types of injuries in young athletes at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
Dr. Ashish M. Rawal is a sports medicine practitioner and will virtually present on how to avoid injuries and heal quickly, according to the event description.
For information, visit stoughtonhealth.com or call (608) 877-3485.
Sons of NorwaySons of Norway Mandt Lodge is cancelling the bake sale scheduled for Nov. 21 and the Family Christmas event on Dec. 12 because of Dane County COVID-19 restrictions.