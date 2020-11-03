Turkey Dinner
A drive-thru turkey dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at St. Ann Catholic Parish, 324 N. Harrison St.
The menu includes grilled turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade dressing, vegetables, dinner roll and fresh cranberry sauce.
The price is $10 per meal and proceeds will benefit local charities and youth groups, an event description from the Knights of Columbus states.
For information, visit stannparish.weconnect.com.
‘Sight-in’
The Stoughton Conservation Club is hosting a deer hunter's sight-in throughout November.
The times are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 7-8 and 14-19 at 944 Collins Road.
The cost is $8 per firearm, and the ranges will be 25, 50 and 100.
The club will provide covered shooting benches, targets, spotters, bore sighting and scope mounting.
For information, contact Berlin Sonson 225-8453.
Novel writers wanted
The library is encouraging people ages 8 and up to participate in National Novel Writing Month, for the month of November, through games, activities and reading.
To find resources to write a novel, visit nanowrimo.org.
For speciality library events, download the Beanstack Tracker app, or visit beanstack.com and search Stoughton Library (WI).
For information, call 873-6281 or visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup Thursday, Nov. 5.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is spaghetti and meatballs. Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The following curbside pickup is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, with a turkey dinner.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Tuesday trivia
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will host live trivia on Facebook starting 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 and 17.
To play, visit the senior center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/StoughtonAreaSeniorCenter.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585 or visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
Coffee with the Mayor
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor event at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
Participants can ask Mayor Tim Swadley questions about the latest Stoughton news through a Zoom meeting.
Register by noon Thursday, Nov. 12, at bit.ly/cwtm111320 for details for how to log in or call in. For information, call 873-8585.