‘Forgiving in an Unforgiving World’
An online series is set for 6:30-7:45 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 and Jan. 6, 13.
Join instructor Tim Markle in this free series of online events to learn about true forgiveness. Classes are independent of each other.
The series is presented by Stoughton Health.
Participants are not required to attend all sessions.
For information, contact 877-3485.
‘Love light’
Partners of Stoughton Hospital are having a virtual Love Light ceremony. Each year people honor a friend or family member, either in memory of, or honoring for military service or “just because” with a purchased light from the partners. The virtual ceremony of the reading of the names will be available on Stoughtonhealth.com (click on Partners page) beginning on Dec. 3, 2020. It will also be available on the Partners of Stoughton Hospital Facebook page.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup Thursday, Dec. 3.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is barbeque chicken and twice baked potatoes. Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
Another meal pick up is scheduled for Dec. 17, and the menu is ham and augratin potatoes.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Michael Hecht presents Rockwell
Michael Hecht will virtually present the artwork and legacy of Norman Rockwell 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
Presented with support from Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. It will be recorded and broadcast live in the studio at WSTO, airing on local cable channel 981.
It will also be live streaming online at: wsto.tv/live
Coffee with the Mayor
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor event at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Participants can ask Mayor Tim Swadley questions about the latest Stoughton news through a Zoom meeting.
Register by noon Thursday, Dec. 10, at bit.ly/cwtm121120 for details for how to log in or call in. For information, call 873-8585.
Christmas dinner
Stoughton VFW Post 328, the American Legion Post 59, auxiliaries and volunteer are celebrating the holiday by providing meals for people.
Dinners can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25 at the American Legion, 803 N. Page St. Delivery options are available, according to an event description.
If you wish to order a meal, or have a meal delivered within the Stoughton School District, call 873-8585 by Wednesday, Dec. 23.