Recurring local events

Cards for seniors

To lift the spirits of isolated seniors, the Stoughton Area Senior Center is collecting handmade or purchased cards.

Staff will deliver cards with uplifting messages of support and encouragement to seniors in need.

The deadline is Friday, Dec. 4. Cards should be in unsealed envelopes with no return address or mailing address listed.

Mail or drop off your cards during business hours at the Stoughton Area Senior Center, 248 W. Main Street, Stoughton, WI 53589.

Pen your poetry

The senior center is inviting poets and writers to submit an original poem to be published in the monthly newsletter.

The poem might also be published on the senior center’s website or Facebook.

Email poems to stoughtonsc@gmail.com, or mail a copy to SASC, 248 W. Main St., Stoughton, WI, 53589.

The Selfie Project

The senior center is looking to create a digital photo collage with selfies of its patrons. A selfie is a picture you take of yourself or with others.

The images will be shared on the senior center’s website and the Stoughton Area Senior Center Facebook page.

For information, call the senior center at 873-8585 or visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com.

Neighborhood Free Health Clinic

Neighborhood Free Health Clinic has office hours available the first Tuesday and third Thursday of every month at 1520 Vernon St.

Appointments are available for all adults without health insurance in Stoughton and the surrounding areas.

To schedule your appointment call 205-0505.

Online story time

Children’s service librarian Amanda Bosky is offering virtual story times 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Dec. 16. Story times can be found on the library’s Facebook page.

Curbside crafts

The library is offering curbside crafts for children 2-10 years old. The projects are geared towards preschoolers ages 2-4 and elementary age children 5-10.

The crafts for elementary children includes things like making bookmarks.

To reserve a kit email Amanda Bosky at abosky@stolib.org.