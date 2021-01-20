Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at 2200 Lincoln Ave.
Appointments are encouraged to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building.
To make an appointment up go to bloodcenter.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center (800) 747-5401 x4128.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup Thursday, Feb. 4.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is chicken cordon bleu and rice pilaf.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks. The next meal pick up is scheduled for Feb. 18 with hot roast beef dinner and mashed potatoes.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
The Foundation book club
The Stoughton Public LIbrary’s science fiction and fantasy book club will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
This month's discussion will focus on classic author Alfred Bester. Some of his books include
“The Stars My Destination,” “The Demolished Man,” “The Deceivers,” and “Virtual Unrealities.”
For a link to participate visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.
‘Honey, I Shrunk the Galaxy’
Jim Lattis who holds a Ph.D. in History of Science from University of Wisconsin–Madison will hold a virtual presentation on the size of the Milky Way Galaxy at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
Beginning with the astronomical debates of the 1920s, this talk will show how astronomers established key features that underpin the modern concept of a galaxy, an event description states.
For information, visit the Stoughton Area Senior Center’s website at stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
‘Love starts here’
The Stoughton Area Resource Team is having a yard sign fundraiser.
The “Love starts here” yard signs are available for purchase at STARTstoughton.org.
All proceeds benefit START, and range in price from $30 for a single sign, to $125 for five signs.
The organization links Stoughton residents under age 55 with community resources in housing, utilities, transportation, health and employment, according to its website.