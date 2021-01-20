Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 11F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.