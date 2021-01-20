‘Love starts here’The Stoughton Area Resource Team is having a yard sign fundraiser.
The “Love starts here” yard signs are available for purchase at STARTstoughton.org.
All proceeds benefit START, and range in price from $30 for a single sign, to $125 for five signs.
The organization links Stoughton residents under age 55 with community resources in housing, utilities, transportation, health and employment, according to its website.
Shoulder pain reliefLearn more about the causes of shoulder pain with Dr. Ashish M. Rawal 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, in a virtual format. The board certified orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine doctor specializes in shoulder surgery and finding pain relief for his patients.
Learn about surgical and non-surgical pain relief options.
To register for the class, go to stoughtonhealth.com and find the classes and events tab.
After registering, participants will receive an email from “Stoughton Hospital Education” with the class link and call in phone number.
For information, call 877-3485.
Senior center meal drive upThe Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup Thursday, Jan. 21.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon, and the menu is chicken pot pie served over puff pastry, tossed salad, fruit and dessert.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Mission trip fundraiserThe Christ Lutheran Mission Trip youth are hosting a take-out dinner for the congregation and the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at 700 Hwy. B.
The cost is $10 and the menu includes meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, squash and green beans, Swedish rye bread and cookies.
Reservations are encouraged but required.
For information, or to make a reservation, call the church at 873-9353.
Page TurnersAn adult book discussion titled “Page Turners” is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
This month’s book is “Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez; the virtual meeting is available at https://zoom.us/j/94504910678.
The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.
For information, call 873-6281.
‘Animal crossing’Visit Amanda’s virtual Animal Crossing island on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m.
Come explore, pick fruit, and participate in scavenger hunts for freebies with library staff. Stoughton Public Library staff will post the Dodo Code on Facebook shortly before the island opens.
For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org
Blood driveA blood drive is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at 2200 Lincoln Ave.
Appointments are encouraged to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building.
To make an appointment up go to bloodcenter.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center (800) 747-5401 x4128.
‘What’s sinus and what snot’Join Dr. Adam Coughlin to virtually learn more about the advances in sinus surgery and other sinonasal syndromes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Coughlin will provide an overview of the sinus anatomy, the different types of sinusitis, what’s not sinusitis, a discussion about sinus surgery and new technologies in treating sinusitis, according to an event description.
To register for the class, go to stoughtonhealth.com and find the classes and events tab.
After registering, participants will receive an email from “Stoughton Hospital Education” with the class link and call in phone number.
For information, contact 877-3485.