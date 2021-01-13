‘Medicare 101’People wanting to know more about medicare can participate in a free virtual workshop at noon on Thursday, Jan. 14.
Ben Rothering from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company, will present the basics of Medicare (A, B, C & D). The presentation will include segments about making the most of Medicare rights, how to enroll in the program, what Medicare does and doesn’t cover and additional health coverage options.
To register for the online workshop, go to stoughton health.com and click on “Classes and Events.” Participants will receive a website link and call-in phone number.
For information, contact 877-3485.
Thursdays with MurderThe “Thursdays with Murder” book discussion is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
The book is “The Widows of Malabar Hill” by Sujata Massey and is the first book in the Perveen Mistry series. The link to participate is https://zoom.us/j/94738957118.
This mystery book discussion is for anyone who wishes to enjoy and learn about mysteries, an event description states. Attendees will not always read the same title but will sometimes read by author, by topic, or do comparisons.
The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.
For information, call 873-6281.
Blood driveA blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, 825 S Van Buren St.
Appointments are encouraged to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building.
To make an appointment up go to bloodcenter.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center (800) 747-5401 x4128.
Teen talksThe Stoughton Public Library is hoping to offer teens a chance for virtual social interaction with a “Teen talks” on the third Tuesday of the month.
The informal meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, will discuss “Is Everything Political.” The link is https://bit.ly/2ZMKRIY.
The event is geared for teens in grades 6 and up.
For information, and to pitch a topic email cschlegel@stolib.org.
Senior center meal drive upThe Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup Thursday, Jan. 21.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is chicken pot pie served over puff pastry, tossed salad, fruit and dessert.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Page TurnersAn adult book discussion titled “Page Turners” is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
This month’s book is “Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez; the virtual meeting is available at https://zoom.us/j/94504910678.
The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.
For information, call 873-6281.
‘Animal crossing’Visit Amanda’s virtual Animal Crossing island on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m.
Come explore, pick fruit, and participate in scavenger hunts for freebies with library staff. Stoughton Public Library staff will post the Dodo Code on Facebook shortly before the island opens.
For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org
Blood driveA blood drive is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at 2200 Lincoln Ave.
To make an appointment up go to bloodcenter.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center (800) 747-5401 x4128.