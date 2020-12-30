First Lutheran animal blessing
Bring your pets to First Lutheran Church from 9-11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, for the Blessing of the Animals at, 310 E. Washington St. Animals will be blessed in a drive-through format for safety. This event will be included with drive-through communion for the humans.
‘Forgiving in an Unforgiving World’
An online series is set for 6:30-7:45 p.m. Jan. 6 and 13.
Join instructor Tim Markle in this free series of online events to learn about true forgiveness. Classes are independent of each other.
The series is presented by Stoughton Health.
Participants are not required to attend all sessions.
For information, contact 877-3485.
Coffee with the Mayor
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor event at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8.
Participants can ask Mayor Tim Swadley questions about the latest Stoughton news through a Zoom meeting.
Register by noon Thursday, Jan. 7, at bit.ly/cwtm1821 for details for how to log in or call in. For information, call 873-8585.