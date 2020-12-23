Christmas dinner
Stoughton VFW Post 328, the American Legion Post 59, auxiliaries and volunteers are celebrating the holiday by providing meals for people.
Dinners can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25 at the American Legion, 803 N. Page St. Delivery options are available, according to an event description.
Library closed
The library will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25. No library materials will be due on these days. Staff will resume answering phones, responding to emails and scheduling curbside pick-ups on Saturday, Dec. 26.
‘Forgiving in an Unforgiving World’
An online series is set for 6:30-7:45 p.m. Jan. 6, 13.
Join instructor Tim Markle in this free series of online events to learn about true forgiveness. Classes are independent of each other.
The series is presented by Stoughton Health.
Participants are not required to attend all sessions.
For information, contact 877-3485.
Coffee with the Mayor
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor event at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8.
Participants can ask Mayor Tim Swadley questions about the latest Stoughton news through a Zoom meeting.
Register by noon Thursday, Jan. 7, at bit.ly/cwtm1821 for details for how to log in or call in. For information, call 873-8585.