Celebrate the solstice
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You’re invited to swing by the Stoughton Area Senior Center for a treat via curbside pick-up to celebrate the first day of winter. Staff will serve complimentary hot cocoa and cookies from 2:30 -3:30 p.m. or while supplies last.
To participate in the drive through: Take South Page Street to West Washington Street down towards the Yahara River, and right through our lower parking lot.
Staff will be outside waiting to serve.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585 or visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
Blood drive
A blood drive is happening from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the Stoughton Fire Department, 401 E Main St.
December may be the season of giving – but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations, according to a Red Cross news release. “Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States,” the release states.
To make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross
downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-
RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup Thursday, Dec.17.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is ham and augratin potatoes. Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
‘Forgiving in an Unforgiving World’
An online series is set for 6:30-7:45 p.m. Dec. 9 and Jan. 6, 13.
Join instructor Tim Markle in this free series of online events to learn about true forgiveness. Classes are independent of each other.
The series is presented by Stoughton Health.
Participants are not required to attend all sessions.
For information, contact 877-3485.
Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Stoughton Health’s Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 Hwy. B.
Appointments are required to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building.
To make an appointment up go to bloodcenter.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center (800) 747-5401 x4128.
Christmas dinner
Stoughton VFW Post 328, the American Legion Post 59, auxiliaries and volunteers are celebrating the holiday by providing meals for people.
Dinners can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25 at the American Legion, 803 N. Page St. Delivery options are available, according to an event description.
If you wish to order a meal, or have a meal delivered within the Stoughton School District, call 873-8585 by Wednesday, Dec. 18.