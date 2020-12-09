Michael Hecht presents Rockwell
Michael Hecht will virtually present the artwork and legacy of Norman Rockwell 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
Presented with support from Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. It will be recorded and broadcast live in the studio at WSTO, airing on local cable channel 981.
It will also be live streaming online at: wsto.tv/live
Coffee with the Mayor
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor event at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Participants can ask Mayor Tim Swadley questions about the latest Stoughton news through a Zoom meeting.
Register by noon Thursday, Dec. 10, at bit.ly/cwtm121120 for details for how to log in or call in. For information, call 873-8585.
Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Stoughton Health’s Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 Hwy. B.
Appointments are required to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building.
To make an appointment up go to bloodcenter.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center (800) 747-5401 x4128.
Christmas dinner
Stoughton VFW Post 328, the American Legion Post 59, auxiliaries and volunteers are celebrating the holiday by providing meals for people.
Dinners can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25 at the American Legion, 803 N. Page St. Delivery options are available, according to an event description.
If you wish to order a meal, or have a meal delivered within the Stoughton School District, call 873-8585 by Wednesday, Dec. 18.