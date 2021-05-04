Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6 at Lake View Church, 2200 Lincoln Ave.
Appointments are encouraged to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building. People who donate in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane.
To make an appointment up go to redcrossblood.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Adult craft club
Registration is open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
This month’s theme is “Go with the Flow: Painting.” The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit.
Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.
On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.
For information call 873-6281.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, May 6
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is : Chicken breast stuffed w/ cream cheese and bacon, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower salad, fruit, roll and dessert
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, May 5
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Outdoor story time
On Tuesday, May 11 families are welcome to meet at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave. at 9:30 a.m. for “Outdoor Story Time.” The sessions run each Tuesday until August with weather permitting.
Children will read stories, sing songs, do outdoor activities and get take-home crafts and coloring sheets. The storytime is geared for children 2-6 years old but older and younger children are welcome.
Adults and older children are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
For information, call 608-873-6281 or visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.
‘Medicare 101’
People wanting to know more about medicare can participate in a free virtual workshop from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Ben Rothering from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company, will present the basics of Medicare (A, B, C & D). The presentation will include segments about making the most of Medicare rights, how to enroll in the program, what Medicare does and doesn’t cover and additional health coverage options.
To register for the online workshop, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.” Participants will receive a website link and call-in phone number.
For information, contact 877-3485.
‘Feeling dizzy?’
Are you feeling lightheaded, off balance or dizzy?
Stoughton Health Physical Therapist Jenni Ballweg will virtually discuss the common causes of lightheadedness, balance impairments and dizziness from 5:30-6 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
Ballweg will discuss some common causes such as your vestibular system, your body’s balance system in the inner ear.
To register for the online workshop, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.” Participants will receive a website link and call-in phone number.
For information, contact 877-3485.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Mayor Tim Swadley for a cup of coffee and a virtual discussion.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 14. Participants can find a sign-up form on stoughtonseniorcenter.com and register until noon Thursday, May 13.
Once registered, participants will receive information on how to log-in or call in during the event.
Swadley and guests will be discussing questions, topics and concerns submitted through the registration form.
More information can be found on stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
Fish Boil
The Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge is offering a pre-order fish boil for Friday, May 14.
The lodge will sell 225 meals that can be preordered from the Sons of Norway Facebook page Sons of Norway Stoughton WI. Pick-up will begin at 5 p.m. at 317 S. Page St.
During pick-up cars should approach the lodge from the south (from Riverside Cemetery direction). The menu will include Icelandic cod, potatoes, cole slaw, carrots, onions, and cherry dessert (without nuts).
Tickets are $15.00 paying by cash or checks made out to Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge.
Pre-orders can be made at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054ca5a72c7-syttende1.
Bake Sale
The Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge will hold a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at 317 South Page St.
The lodge will be selling Norwegian and American baked goods, cookbooks, packages of lefse and donuts, rømmegrøt, and riskrem.
It will not offer dine-in options and the traditional Syttende Mai full meal items this year.
For information, visit the Sons of Norway Facebook page (Sons of Norway Stoughton WI).
Free Skin Screenings
Dr. Aaron Schwaab of Stoughton Health, is providing free skin screenings to the public from 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
To register for a free screening, please contact Stoughton Health at (608) 877-3485.
Teen practicum send off
On Thursday, May 20 starting at 3 p.m. there will be sidewalk painting and activities to say farewell to the Stoughton Public Library’s teen practicum student, Katherine.
The event will take place outside the library at 304 South Fourth St.
The event is geared for teens grades sixth and up.
For information call 873-6281.
Tai Chi
For seniors looking for a gentle exercise that could help them regain strength and improve balance, an upcoming program at Stoughton Area Senior Center may be of interest.
Beginning Monday, May 3, the Tai Chi classes will run weekly on Mondays through May 24. There will be a beginner’s session from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and an advance session from 1-2 p.m.
All classes will be held outside behind the senior center on its deck.
Participants should wear a mask and ensure physical distancing practices.
The cost is set at $10 per class, or $36 for four classes.
Registration is required by calling (608) 873-8585.
