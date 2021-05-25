Gazebo Musikk
Gazebo Musikk continues at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Rotary Park Gazebo, 324 S. Sixth St.
The festival, in its sixth year, will run at the same time Thursdays until Sept. 2, excluding July 4. Each performance will feature concessions attendees can purchase from food trucks that area businesses and nonprofits will run.
Thursdays performance includes the Adam Bartels Band.
For information, visit facebook.com/gazebomusikk.
Preventing aches and pains
Stoughton Health physical therapist Kristin Klein will discuss how to set up an ergonomically friendly workspace in your home to prevent common aches, pains and injuries at noon on Thursday, May 27.
The virtual presentation is free.
Participants will be able to ask questions pertaining to their specific needs at the end of the presentation.
To register for the event visit stoughtonhealth.com.
Outdoor art for teens
Teens are welcome to create “Tales and Tentacles” artwork with the library at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Staff will provide paint, canvases, and lots of decoupage materials. For teens in grades 6 and up. No registration needed and the event is weather permitting.
For information, call (608) 873-6281 or email storef@stolib.org.
Diabetes workshop
The next healthy living with diabetes workshop is scheduled from 2-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Adults with Type 2 diabetes, or pre-diabetes can learn skills with how to create a healthier lifestyle to better manage the condition at a series of workshops through Stoughton Health at its Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 Hwy. B. The workshops will run through June 30.
Adults who live with someone who has diabetes can also participate in the workshops.
Registration for the workshops is required. The cost for the workshops is $20 to cover the cost of the book, “Living with Chronic Conditions;” if an attendee already has the book, the workshop sessions are free.
Visit stoughtonhealth.com or call (608) 877-3485 to receive more information.
Adult craft club
Registration is open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
June’s theme is “Go Green with the Bees.” Participants will make a reusable beeswax wrap to keep your food fresh.
The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit.
Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.
On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.
For information call 873-6281.
‘The Foundation’
The Stoughton Public Library’s science fiction and fantasy book group will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.
This month’s theme is Classic Authors: James Blish who wrote “Cities in Flight,” “A Dusk of Idols,” “A Case of Conscience.”
Visit the library’s website for information stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.
Opera House Live
Lyndsey Ellis will be joining live at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3 for the last virtual episode of Almost Live from the Stoughton Opera House.
This show will be free and beamed directly to your personal devices from the Opera House stage.
Ellis is a St. Louis-born fiction writer, essayist, and cultural worker and will debut her novel “Bone Broth” accompanied by Milwaukee’s Donna Woodall Trio.
Visit www.stoughtonoperahouse.com/live-video and click on the link to be sent to our YouTube show — you can also watch previous Opera House shows if you missed them.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, June 3.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is: chicken salad on croissant, fruit, roll and dessert.Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, June 2.
The next meal drive up will be Thursday, June 17 and the meal is pot roast with carrots, potatoes, fruit, roll and dessert.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Tai Chi
For seniors looking for a gentle exercise that could help them regain strength and improve balance, an upcoming program at Stoughton Area Senior Center may be of interest.
Beginning Monday, June 7, the Tai Chi classes will run weekly on Mondays through June 28. There will be a beginner’s session from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and an advance session from 1-2 p.m.
All classes will be held outside behind the senior center on its deck.
Participants should wear a mask and ensure physical distancing practices.
The cost is set at $10 per class, or $36 for four classes.
Registration is required by calling (608) 873-8585.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Mayor Tim Swadley for a cup of coffee and a virtual discussion.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 11. Jim Ramsey, Stoughton Public Library director will join the conversation.
Participants can find a sign-up form on stoughtonseniorcenter.com and register until noon Thursday, June 10.
Once registered, participants will receive information on how to log-in or call in during the event.
Swadley and guests will be discussing questions, topics and concerns submitted through the registration form.
More information can be found on stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
Grief support
The Stoughton Area Senior Center’s grief support group will resume in-person meetings starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
The group will meet the third Wednesday each month and masks and registration will be required.
To register contact Carmen Sperle, bereavement counselor at Heartland Hospice Care at carmen.sperle@hcr-manorcare.com or (608) 819-0033.