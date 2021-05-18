Blood drive
A Stoughton Community blood drive will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 at Christ Lutheran Church, 700 County Road B. This blood drive is open to the public. All presenting donors will receive a voucher to order a $10 gift card from their vendor of choice.
To donate, contact (563) 823 4128 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 3643 to locate the drive.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, May 20.
Pick up times are between 11 and noon, and the menu is: Pork chops with herbed dressing, pea salad, fruit, roll and dessert.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 21 at Lake View Church, St. Ann’s School, 324 North Harrison St.
People who donate in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane and receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
To make an appointment up go to redcrossblood.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Mental Health CPR
In recognition of National Mental Health Month, the Stoughton Wellness Coalition is offering mental health first aid training.
Mental health first aid teaches a five-step action plan to offer initial help when someone is experiencing symptoms of a mental health crisis. The program will offer ways to connect someone with professional, peer, social or self-help care, an event description states.
The sessions that are being offered are 1-4 p.m. on May 24 and 27.
The sessions are open to anyone including first responders, students, teachers, leaders of faith communities or human resource professionals.
To register, contact Teressa Pellett at tpellett.swc@gmail.com or 608-877-5729.
Tai Chi
For seniors looking for a gentle exercise that could help them regain strength and improve balance, an upcoming program at Stoughton Area Senior Center may be of interest.
Tai Chi classes will run weekly on Mondays through May 24. There will be a beginner’s session from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and an advance session from 1-2 p.m.
All classes will be held outside behind the senior center on its deck.
Participants should wear a mask and ensure physical distancing practices.
The cost is set at $10 per class, or $36 for four classes.
Registration is required by calling (608) 873-8585.
Power of attorney
Join Stoughton City Alder and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Jean Ligocki to learn how you can easily complete your own power of attorney for healthcare using the State of Wisconsin’s free form.
The virtual event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 24.
Completing a power of attorney for healthcare lets you select, ahead of time, the individual you want to make healthcare decisions for you in the event that you lose your ability to make decisions, an event description states.
This workshop is recommended for anyone 18 years old or older.
To register for the event visit stoughtonhealth.com.
Page Turners
An adult book discussion titled “Page Turners” is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
This month’s book is “Disappearing Earth” by Julia Phillips.
The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.
For information, call 873-6281.
Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for 11:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at the Stoughton Fire Department, 401 East Main St.
Stoughton Parkinson’s Support Group
For the month of May the Stoughton Parkinson’s support group will discuss communication skills virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Lea Ann Worachek, Speech Therapist from Stoughton Health will join to discuss how speech therapy can assist with speech, voice, swallowing, and cognition.
There will be time for questions and group discussion.
For information, and to participate, call the senior center by May 25 at (608) 873-8585 to receive the Zoom link or phone access code.
Preventing aches and pains
Stoughton Health physical therapist Kristin Klein will discuss how to set up an ergonomically friendly workspace in your home to prevent common aches, pains and injuries at noon on Thursday, May 27.
The virtual presentation is free.
Participants will be able to ask questions pertaining to their specific needs at the end of the presentation.
To register for the event visit stoughtonhealth.com.
Outdoor art for teens
Teens are welcome to create “Tales and Tentacles” artwork with the library at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Staff will provide paint, canvases, and lots of decoupage materials. For teens in grades 6 and up. No registration needed and the event is weather permitting.
For information, call (608) 873-6281 or email storef@stolib.org.
Adult craft club
Registration is open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
June's theme is “Go Green with the Bees.” Participants will make a reusable beeswax wrap to keep your food fresh.
The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit.
Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.
On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.
For information call 873-6281.