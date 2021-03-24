Volunteer tax assistance
People needing help filing their 2020 taxes can enlist the assistance of local volunteers.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, a free tax-filing service through the state Department of Revenue, is available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from Feb. 6 until April 10 at the Stoughton Fire Department, 401 E Main St.
To participate, people can come to the fire station and pick up a packet from the volunteers. The packet will have a checklist of the necessary information the participant needs to file their taxes. Once the packet is complete, participants can return to the fire station with the packet so the preparers can file it.
The program focuses on helping seniors and people with low incomes.
Blanket drive
Stoughton Area Resource Team and Edward Jones-Lisa Fernan are teaming up for a bedding drive to benefit the clients of START.
Organizers are asking for donations of new blankets, sheets and pillows of all sizes.
Donations can be dropped off at Edward Jones-Lisa Fernan, 205 S. Division Street, Stoughton between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
Please direct questions to Lisa or Jackie at Edward Jones at 873-8456.
Donations will be collected for the entire month of March.
SVP story request
To celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the building that houses one of the city’s oldest performance groups, the Stoughton Village PLayers wants to create a video with theater history and stories from the past.
As part of the research for the project, SVP board members are looking for community members that may have seen movies in the original Badger Theater prior to 1990 and can talk about their experiences.
For the video, board members may use the story through narration or even ask a few people to appear live on screen in the video, the news release states. Submissions are due by March 26.
If you have a story to share, you can contact the project manager, SVP Board Member Dan Prueher, by emailing him at danprueher@gmail.com or by calling him at 695-5957. You can also post a note at StoughtonVillagePlayers.org or at the group’s Facebook page.
Adult craft club
Registration is almost open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
This month’s project is “Color Therapy with Alcohol Inks.” The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit. Registration opens March 18.
Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.
On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.
The next Craft Club is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 6 and the theme is “Go with the Flow: Painting.” Registration for the May club opens April 22.
For information call 873-6281.
Health series
Edgewood College nursing students are presenting a virtual health series April 6.
The series takes place at 1:30 p.m. every other Tuesday from until April 20.
Each month will have a different topic, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.
The next health series presentation is April 20.
For information and to register visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com or call 873-8585.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, March 25.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is Swedish meatballs and mashed potatoes.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, March 24.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.