Blanket drive
Stoughton Area Resource Team and Edward Jones-Lisa Fernan are teaming up for a bedding drive to benefit the clients of START.
Organizers are asking for donations of new blankets, sheets and pillows of all sizes.
Donations can be dropped off at Edward Jones-Lisa Fernan, 205 S. Division Street, Stoughton between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Please direct questions to Lisa or Jackie at Edward Jones at 873-8456.
Donations will be collected for the entire month of March.
‘Zoom Room for Teens’
The “Zoom Room Thursday for Teens” is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
The theme is paint night. On March 25, the theme is puzzles.
Library staff member Cynthia Schlegel and others will be present for trivia and games. The theme for the upcoming Zoom Room is music.
For information, contact storef@stolib.org.
‘Medicare 101’
People wanting to know more about Medicare can participate in a free virtual workshop at noon on Thursday, March 18.
Ben Rothering from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company, will present the basics of Medicare (A, B, C & D). The presentation will include segments about making the most of Medicare rights, how to enroll in the program, what Medicare does and doesn’t cover and additional health coverage options.
To register for the online workshop, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.” Participants will receive a website link and call-in phone number.
For information, contact 877-3485.
Abel Contemporary Art Gallery shows
Abel Contemporary Gallery, 524 E. Main St., has a group show event titled “Clever Birds” set for March 20.
The March 20 show and exhibit will be made up of several artists who specialize in different mediums such as print or sculpture and all of the work will feature Corvidae birds like ravens.
The artists include Barry Roal Carlsen, Craig Clifford, Mary Hood, Kelli Hoppmann, Richard Jones, Lynne Hobaica, John S. Miller, Ryan Myers, Wendy Olson, Tim O’Neill, Allan Servoss, Jonathan Wilde, Kelly Connole, Debbie Kupinsky and Erica Schlueter.
For information, visit abelcontemporary.com.
Health series
Edgewood College nursing students are presenting a virtual health series March 23.
The series takes place at 1:30 p.m. every other Tuesday from until April 20.
Each month will have a different topic, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.
The next health series presentation is April 6.
For information and to register visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com or call 873-8585.
Journal your stress away
The Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting a virtual journaling event to help cope with stress from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Learn how chronic stress can impact your physical and mental health, as well as how to use journaling to alleviate those affects. The program is being offered through the Wisconsin Women's Health Association.
For information, visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
'Get ready to garden'
The Stoughton Public Library and Stoughton Heritage Garden Club are hosting a virtual gardening class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
In this talk Master Gardener Volunteer Anne Michels with University of Wisconsin-Madison's Extension Dane County will introduce you to the basics of successful vegetable gardening.
For information, call 873-6281.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, March 25.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is Swedish meatballs and mashed potatoes.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, March 24.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
SVP story request
To celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the building that houses one of the city’s oldest performance groups, the Stoughton Village Players wants to create a video with theater history and stories from the past.
As part of the research for the project, SVP board members are looking for community members that may have seen movies in the original Badger Theater prior to 1990 and can talk about their experiences.
For the video, board members may use the story through narration or even ask a few people to appear live on screen in the video, the news release states. Submissions are due by March 26.
If you have a story to share, you can contact the project manager, SVP Board Member Dan Prueher, by emailing him at danprueher@gmail.com or by calling him at 695-5957. You can also post a note at StoughtonVillagePlayers.org or at the group’s Facebook page.
'Threads of Tradition'
Livsreise is hosting a virtual event titled "Threads of Tradition, Threads of Change" from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
Speaker Sallie Anna Steiner will talk about her research study with smett weavers in Sunnfjord, Norway as well as with the refugee sewing group in Sunnfjord. In this talk, she will be discussing how various kinds of social forces that impact the development and practice of traditional textile arts.
Sallie Anna Steiner has a Bachelor of Arts in Scandinavian Studies from Concordia College, a Master of Arts in Folklore Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Ph.D. In Folklore Studies, also from U.W. Madison.
She has served as a folklorist for several organizations in Wisconsin since 2017 and is currently the Program Manager at Folklore Village near Dodgeville Wisconsin.
For information, call 873-7567.
Adult craft club
Registration is almost open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
This month’s project is “Color Therapy with Alcohol Inks.” The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit. Registration opens March 18.
Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.
On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.
The next Craft Club is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 6 and the theme is “Go with the Flow: Painting.” Registration for the May club opens April 22.
For information call 873-6281.