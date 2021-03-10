Blanket drive
Stoughton Area Resource Team and Edward Jones-Lisa Fernan are teaming up for a bedding drive to benefit the clients of START.
Organizers are asking for donations of new blankets, sheets and pillows of all sizes.
Donations can be dropped off at Edward Jones-Lisa Fernan, 205 S. Division Street, Stoughton between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Please direct questions to Lisa or Jackie at Edward Jones at 873-8456.
Donations will be collected for the entire month of March.
‘Zoom Room for Teens’
The “Zoom Room Thursday for Teens” is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
The theme is Pringle tasting and Pictionary.
On March 18, the theme is paint night and on March 25 the theme is puzzles.
Library staff member Cynthia Schlegel and others will be present for trivia and games. The theme for the upcoming Zoom Room is music.
For information, contact storef@stolib.org.
Thursdays with Murder
The “Thursdays with Murder” book discussion is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
The book is “IQ” which is the first book in Joe Ide’s series set in Los Angeles. The link to participate is https://zoom.us/j/94738957118.
This mystery book discussion is for anyone who wishes to enjoy and learn about mysteries, an event description states. Attendees will not always read the same title but will sometimes read by author, by topic, or do comparisons.
The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.
For information, call 873-6281.
MMoCa tour
You’re invited to join a free private tour led by Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s (MMoCA) Curator of the Collection, Mel Becker Solomon from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, March 15. Register is required by noon on Friday, March 12, by filling out and submitting our online form bit.ly/mmoca31521
Becker Solomon will walk registered participants through the Full Circle art exhibition, featuring familiar favorites alongside more recent acquisitions, including works by Deborah Butterfield, Sam Gilliam, Jim Nutt, Susan Rothenberg, Frank Stella, and John Wilde.
This event is courtesy of MMoCA.
Memory Cafe
A virtual Memory Cafe will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March. 12 with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.
A Memory Cafe is a place where individuals with memory loss and their care partners can get together in a safe, supportive and engaging environment. The Memory Cafe encourages friendship and acceptance, and participants can share conversation in a relaxed atmosphere. Each meeting the group gathers to socialize and do brain enhancing activities.
This month’s theme will be “Let’s celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.”
For information, and to register contact 843-3444 or teena.monk-gerber@alzwisc.org.
Manage your arthritis
Join Dr. Deanne Eccles, Stoughton Health and SSM Health Dean Medical Group physician, to learn how you can manage your arthritis symptoms and alleviate pain to maintain your active lifestyle.
The virtual discussion is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
She will discuss treatments such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapy.
To register for this free online workshop, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.”
For information, contact 877-3485.
Teen talks
The Stoughton Public Library is hoping to offer teens a chance for virtual social interaction with a “Teen talks” on the third Tuesday of the month.
The topic for the informal meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, is still being determined. Previous discussions included “Is everything political,” and “Racism/Anti-racism: Teens speak up.”
The event is geared for teens in grades 6 and up.
For information, and to pitch a topic email cschlegel@stolib.org.
‘Medicare 101’
People wanting to know more about medicare can participate in a free virtual workshop at noon on Thursday, March 18.
Ben Rothering from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company, will present the basics of Medicare (A, B, C & D). The presentation will include segments about making the most of Medicare rights, how to enroll in the program, what Medicare does and doesn’t cover and additional health coverage options.
To register for the online workshop, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.” Participants will receive a website link and call-in phone number.
For information, contact 877-3485.
Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, 825 S Van Buren St.
Appointments are encouraged to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building.
To make an appointment up go to redcrossblood.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Abel Contemporary Art Gallery shows
Abel Contemporary Gallery, 524 E. Main St., has a group show event titled “Clever Birds” set for March 20.
The March 20 show and exhibit will be made up of several artists who specialize in different mediums such as print or sculpture and all of the work will feature Corvidae birds like ravens.
The artists include Barry Roal Carlsen, Craig Clifford, Mary Hood, Kelli Hoppmann, Richard Jones, Lynne Hobaica, John S. Miller, Ryan Myers, Wendy Olson, Tim O’Neill, Allan Servoss, Jonathan Wilde, Kelly Connole, Debbie Kupinsky and Erica Schlueter.
For information, visit abelcontemporary.com
SVP story request
To celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the building that houses one of the city’s oldest performance groups, the Stoughton Village Players wants to create a video with theater history and stories from the past.
As part of the research for the project, SVP board members are looking for community members that may have seen movies in the original Badger Theater prior to 1990 and can talk about their experiences.
For the video, board members may use the story through narration or even ask a few people to appear live on screen in the video, the news release states. Submissions are due by March 26.
If you have a story to share, you can contact the project manager, SVP Board Member Dan Prueher, by emailing him at danprueher@gmail.com or by calling him at 695-5957. You can also post a note at StoughtonVillagePlayers.org or at the group’s Facebook page.
Adult craft club
Registration is almost open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
This month’s project is “Color Therapy with Alcohol Inks.” The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit. Registration opens March 18.
Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.
On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.
The next Craft Club is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 6 and the theme is “Go with the Flow: Painting.” Registration for the May club opens April 22.
For information call 873-6281.
Health series
Edgewood College nursing students are presenting a virtual health series March 23.
The series takes place at 1:30 p.m. every other Tuesday from until April 20.
Each month will have a different topic, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.
The next health series presentation is April 6.
For information and to register visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com or call 873-8585.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, March 25.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is Swedish meatballs and mashed potatoes.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, March 24.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.