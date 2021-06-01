Gazebo Musikk
After last week’s music performances were cancelled, Gazebo Musikk is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Rotary Park Gazebo, 324 S. Sixth St.
The festival, in its sixth year, will run at the same time Thursdays until Sept. 2, excluding July 4. Each performance will feature concessions attendees can purchase from food trucks.
Thursday’s performance is from Dirty Groove, a rock/country band.
For information, visit facebook.com/gazebomusikk.
Mind over matter
A three session workshop on bladder or bowel control is scheduled 2-4 p.m. June 3, 17 and July 1 at the Stoughton Health Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 Hwy. B. The cost is $25.
The workshop provides information and group activities along with simple exercises and dietary changes to improve bladder and bowel function. .
For information, visit stoughtonhealth.com
Adult craft club
Registration is open for the monthly virtual Adult Craft Club, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
June’s theme is “Go Green with the Bees.” Participants will make a reusable beeswax wrap to keep your food fresh.
The crafting kits are available to check out at the library. And registration is required to receive a craft kit.
Everyone who has registered will get an email with instructions, plus a video of library staff Sarah Bukrey and Amy Hynek crafting.
On each Craft Club night (the first Thursday of the month) organizers will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. for sharing, project questions, and seeing your friendly crafty faces.
For information call 873-6281.
Opera House Live
Lyndsey Ellis will be joining live at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3 for the last virtual episode of Almost Live from the Stoughton Opera House.
This show will be free and beamed directly to your personal devices from the Opera House stage.
Ellis is a St. Louis-born fiction writer, essayist, and cultural worker and will debut her novel “Bone Broth” accompanied by Milwaukee’s Donna Woodall Trio.
Visit www.stoughtonoperahouse.com/live-video and click on the link.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, June 3.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is: chicken salad on croissant, fruit, roll and dessert.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, June 2.
The next meal drive up will be Thursday, June 17 and the meal is pot roast with carrots, potatoes, fruit, roll and dessert.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Summer Reading Program starts
The Stoughton Public Library is challenging children, teens and adults to log extra reading hours this summer.
The library’s Summer Reading Program starts June 5 and goes through Aug. 14. Participants can log how many hours they read and be entered for a chance to win prizes as they reach their self-set reading milestones.
Staff are strongly encouraging participants to use the online Beanstack.org website to log their reading. Paper logs will also be available at the library.
For more information about the program, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org or call (608) 873-6281.
Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at LakeView Church Room 112 and 113, 2200 Lincoln Ave.
Appointments are encouraged to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building.
People who donate in June will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
To make an appointment go to redcrossblood.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Tai Chi
For seniors looking for a gentle exercise that could help them regain strength and improve balance, an upcoming program at Stoughton Area Senior Center may be of interest.
Beginning Monday, June 7, the Tai Chi classes will run weekly on Mondays through June 28. There will be a beginner’s session from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and an advance session from 1-2 p.m.
All classes will be held outside behind the senior center on its deck.
Participants should wear a mask and ensure physical distancing practices.
The cost is set at $10 per class, or $36 for four classes.
Registration is required by calling (608) 873-8585.
‘Atlantic Crossing’
A four part series titled “Atlantic Crossing” is being shown at the Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge, after a program meeting at 7 p.m. at 317 South Page St. on Wednesday, June 9.
An event description states that the program meeting will be short and consist of Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge business.
For information, contact Darlene Arneson at arnesonfamily5@gmail.com.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Mayor Tim Swadley for a cup of coffee and a virtual discussion.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 11. Jim Ramsey, Stoughton Public Library director will join the conversation.
Participants can find a sign-up form on stoughtonseniorcenter.com and register until noon Thursday, June 10.
Once registered, participants will receive information on how to log-in or call in during the event.
Swadley and guests will be discussing questions, topics and concerns submitted through the registration form.
More information can be found on stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
Grief support
The Stoughton Area Senior Center’s grief support group will resume in-person meetings starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
The group will meet the third Wednesday each month and masks and registration will be required.
To register contact Carmen Sperle, bereavement counselor at Heartland Hospice Care at carmen.sperle@hcr-manorcare.com or (608) 819-0033.