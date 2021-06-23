Gazebo Musikk
Gazebo Musikk is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Rotary Park Gazebo, 324 S. Sixth St.
The festival, in its eighth year, will run at the same time Thursdays until Sept. 2. Each performance will feature concessions attendees can purchase from food trucks that area businesses and nonprofits will run.
The Thursday, July 24 performance is from The MilBillies, a bluegrass band.
The following week’s performance is set for Sunday, July 4.
For information, visit facebook.com/gazebomusikk.
LeRoy Larson Collection
Livsreise will have a virtual presentation spotlighting The LeRoy Larson Collection at 7 p.m. on June 24, 2021.
The LeRoy Larson Collection documents the traditional dance music of Scandinavians, chiefly Norwegians, in Minnesota with some overlap into western Wisconsin and northern Iowa, according to an event description.
For information, and a registration link visit livsreise.org.
Hwy. 51 construction info meeting
An informational session on two major Hwy. 51 construction projects is scheduled for later this month.
The state Department of Transportation, in partnership with the City of Stoughton, is holding a virtual meeting from 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, June 28, to discuss three planned roundabouts and the project related to the Hwy. 51 Stoughton to McFarland corridor.
For information, contact Alex Hagen at (608) 516-6501 or alex.hagen@dot.wi.gov. Or visit the project’s websites at wisconsindot.gov.
Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Monday, June 28 at Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 Van Buren St.
Appointments are encouraged to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building.
People who donate in June will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
To make an appointment go to redcrossblood.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Gut Microbiome 101
Amy Crull, a certified holistic health coach, will virtually discuss what our gut microbiome does well at noon on Wednesday, July 7.
She will also discuss the ways we can foster a healthier gut through foods, supplements, and stress reducing techniques.
For information, visit stoughtonhealth.com
‘Badger Talk’
A virtual “Badger Talk” is scheduled for noon Tuesday, July 13, through the senior center.
The event is titled “Badger Talk Live: Creative Writing.”
Professor Steven Wright, a creative writing lecturer and clinical associate law professor will be the presenter, according to an event description.
Watch the live events on the UW’s Facebook page: facebook.com/badgertalks
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, July 8.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is: grilled brat with salad, fruit and dessert.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, July 7.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Mayor Tim Swadley and his guest Steve Hanrahan from Habitat for Humanity, to hear about some of Stoughton’s latest news and developments and for a cup of coffee.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 9.
This is the first time Coffee with the Mayor has been held in person for more than a year.
Swadley and guests will be discussing questions, topics and concerns submitted through the registration form.
More information can be found on stoughtonseniorcenter.com.