Troll Beach open
Troll beach is open everyday from noon to 5 p.m. until August 15.
The beach opened June 12 for the season. Carry-ins are allowed and children under the age 11 must be accompanied by an adult.
Fees for entrance vary by age, and season passes are available.
For information, visit stoughtonrec.com/trollbeach.
Gazebo Musikk
Gazebo Musikk is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Rotary Park Gazebo, 324 S. Sixth St.
The festival, in its eighth year, will run at the same time Thursdays until Sept. 2. Each performance will feature concessions attendees can purchase from food trucks that area businesses and nonprofits will run.
During the Thursday, June 17 is from a guitar/jazz band called the Charlie Painter Trio.
The following week’s performance is from The MilBillies, a bluegrass band.
For information, visit facebook.com/gazebomusikk.
Sunday Night at the Arneson Pitch
Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge will have informal kubb practice and instruction 6-8 p.m. Sundays until July 18 at 2056 Skaalen Road.
The informal practice is in preparation for our 2021 Stoughton Kubb Tournament on July 24.. All skills levels are welcome and there is not need to register.
Park by the shed and the pitch is there and we have sets to use.
For more information, contact Sports Directors Jens Arneson (jensoarneson@gmail.com) or Todd Fossum at todd.r.fossum@gmail.com.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, June 17.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is: pot roast with carrots, potatoes, fruit, roll and dessert.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, June 16.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
‘Teens: Meet Me on The Corner!’
From 3:15-5 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, teens can enjoy an art cart and ice cream across the street from the Stoughton Public Library.
The event is geared for grades sixth and up and is weather permitting.
For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org or call (608) 873-6281.
Summer Birding
Summer is here and Wisconsin’s woods, prairies, and wetlands are full of the color and song of returning birds. Virtually join Caitlyn Schuchhardt to learn about the variety of migrants you might find, from small colorful warblers to majestic wading birds at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17. She’ll also share some tips about getting started with birding and a list of must-visit destinations to make the most of your spring and summer birding adventures.
To register email storef@stolib.org, call 608-873-6281 or visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org
Blood drive
Stoughton Health will host a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18 at the Community Health and Wellness Center located at 3162 County Hwy B.
Appointments are required to ensure social distancing.
All donors will be screened upon entry and will be required to wear a face mask.
To sign up, please go to www.bloodcenter.org, click on the red DONATE button and then use code 3643 to locate the blood drive or call the blood center at (800) 747-5401 x4128.
Taste of Stoughton
The annual Taste of Stoughton is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave.
The popular event will include more than 15 food or beverage stands, live music, and a nearby park and splash pad for families.
The event itself is free to attend, and food is available upon purchase.
For information, tasteofstoughton.com.
Garage sale to support library set June 17-19
The Friends of the Stoughton Public Library will be hosting a garage sale fundraiser this week. The garage sale will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at 933 Bristol Court.
The items for sale will be tax deductible and all proceeds go to the Friends of the Stoughton Public Library.
In case of rain, the event will be held Friday, June 25.
For information, friendsofstoughtonlibrary@gmail.com or call 608-469-7201.
Juneteenth celebration
The second annual Juneteenth celebration is a family friendly event that will take place from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the Chorus Public House, 154 West Main St.
The Stoughton event will have stations set up around the room with activities for families of all ages. There is expected to be free food, a scavenger hunt, poetry slam, a bandana block printing station and a watercolor table.
The event is hosted by three local organizations Itty Bitty Bookstore, Mosicos, and Eyes of Hope Stoughton Inc.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The virtual Stoughton Parkinson’s Support Group will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Kyle Swanson, MD, Director of Functional Neurosurgery, Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital, will present on the topic of “Restoring Function in Parkinson’s with Deep Brain Stimulation.”
Please call the Stoughton Area Senior Center by June 22 at (608) 873-8585 to receive the Zoom link or phone access code.
LeRoy Larson Collection
Livsreise will have a virtual presentation spotlighting The LeRoy Larson Collection at 7 p.m. on June 24, 2021.
The LeRoy Larson Collection documents the traditional dance music of Scandinavians, chiefly Norwegians, in Minnesota with some overlap into western Wisconsin and northern Iowa, according to an event description.
For information, and a registration link visit livsreise.org.
Hwy. 51 construction info meeting
An informational session on two major Hwy. 51 construction projects is scheduled for later this month.
The state Department of Transportation, in partnership with the City of Stoughton, is holding a virtual meeting from 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, June 28, to discuss three planned roundabouts and the project related to the Hwy. 51 Stoughton to McFarland corridor.
For information, contact Alex Hagen at (608) 516-6501 or alex.hagen@dot.wi.gov. Or visit the project’s websites at wisconsindot.gov.
Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Monday, June 28 at Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 Van Buren St.
Appointments are encouraged to ensure social distancing and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Participants should bring a photo ID and donors will need to have their temperature taken before entering the building.
People who donate in June will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
To make an appointment go to redcrossblood.org and click on the red donate button. Or call the Blood Center 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).