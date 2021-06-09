Thursdays with Murder
Enjoy a guest speaker during this months Thursdays with Murder book club from the Stoughton Public Library.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at the Nordic Ridge Park shelter, 1300 Hoel Ave.
Helene Androski is a retired Senior Academic Librarian at University of Wisconsin-Madison who remains very active with the Wisconsin Library Association, an event description states. At the event she will discuss “Theme and Variations on the English Village Mystery.” The books to be discussed are “Agatha Christie’s Murder at the Vicarage,” G. M. Malliet’s “Wicked Autumn” and Val Mcdermid’s “A Place of Execution.”
Abel artist talk
There will be a virtual artists talk with Jonathan Wilde, who is a Wisconsin native, at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
This online event will include: a video walk-through of the exhibition installed in the Abel Contemporary Art Gallery titled “My World”, conversation with the artist about his work, and question and answer with the audience.
For information visit abelcontemporary.com.
Gazebo Musikk
Gazebo Musikk is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Rotary Park Gazebo, 324 S. Sixth St.
The festival, in its eighth year, will run at the same time Thursdays until Sept. 2. Each performance will feature concessions attendees can purchase from food trucks that area businesses and nonprofits will run.
During the Thursday, June 10 event Wendigo will be selling food with a special fundraiser for the Eyes of Hope organization.
Thursday’s performance is from Nine Thirty Standard, a blues and country rock band. And the following week’s performance, June 17, is from a guitar/jazz band called the Charlie Painter Trio.
For information, visit facebook.com/gazebomusikk.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Mayor Tim Swadley for a cup of coffee and a virtual discussion.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 11. Jim Ramsey, Stoughton Public Library director will join the conversation.
Participants can find a sign-up form on stoughtonseniorcenter.com and register until noon Thursday, June 10.
Once registered, participants will receive information on how to log-in or call in during the event.
Swadley and guests will be discussing questions, topics and concerns submitted through the registration form.
More information can be found on stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
Historical museum open
The Stoughton Historical Society Museum is open to the public on Saturdays.
The museum, located at 324 S. Page St, will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday until Sept. 4, Labor Day.
The open days are Saturday June 12, 18, 26; July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; August 7, 14, 21, 28 and Sept. 4.
For questions, call Nancy Hagen at 608-873-1943.
Freedom Ride
The fifth annual freedom ride is taking place 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12 starting at the VFW Post 328, 200 Veterans Road.
Tickets are $20 and benefit the Stoughton Area Veterans Memorial Park.
There will be food available after the ride, and a raffle drawing. All vehicles are welcome, an event description states.
For information, call 608-770-9687, 608-209-7764 or 608-445-6480.
Sailing club open house
The Lake Kegonsa Sailing Club will host an open house from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the side patio of Springers restaurant, 3097 Sunnyside St.
This is an opportunity for community members to meet local sailors and go for a sailboat ride with weather permitting. LKSC has sailboats that take crew; also, motor boat owners willing to serve as committee boats are always welcome, a news release states.
This event is free, and it is not necessary to own a boat.
For information, visit lksc.org.
Worldwide knitting event at Rotary Park
The Worldwide Knit in Public Day will bring the knitting community out in masses throughout the world, particularly throughout Stoughton and its sister-country Norway.
Events and competitions will take place starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 12 in Rotary Park, 324 S 6th St., with a packet pick-up.
In the contest, each participant will be asked to knit as many rows as they can in 10 minutes.
Pre-registration is required. The cost to participate is $30.
For information, and to register visit sprywhimsy.com.
Sunday Night at the Arneson Pitch
Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge will have informal kubb practice and instruction 6-8 p.m. Sundays until July 18 at 2056 Skaalen Road.
The informal practice is in preparation for the 2021 Stoughton Kubb Tournament on July 24. All skills levels are welcome and there is not need to register.
Park by the shed and the pitch is there and we have sets to use.
For more information, contact Sports Directors Jens Arneson (jensoarneson@gmail.com) or Todd Fossum at todd.r.fossum@gmail.com.
Stoughton Health open houseA community Open House will take place on Tuesday, June 15 at Stoughton Health Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 County Road B.
Participants should register for a time slot between 3-3:45 p.m., 4-4:45 p.m. or 5 — 5:45 p.m.
McFarland State Bank donated the building in the fall of 2019 and became the center for community health and wellness events and classes, education and screenings.
Attendees can expect to free blood typing which provides information on your genetic makeup and risk factors for future potential health issues. Free health screenings, activities for kids, an opportunity to meet physicians, health information, Partners of Stoughton Hospital membership information, refreshments and door prizes will also be offered.
To register call at (608) 873-2356.
‘Herbjørn Gausta’
Livsreise is hosting a virtual presentation on Scandinavian Art from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Kristin Anderson Ph.D. of Augsburg University in Minneapolis has done extensive research centering on altar paintings found in Norwegian Lutheran churches in the Midwest, especially those painted by the Norwegian immigrant painter, Herbjørn Gausta, Livsreise’s website states.
This presentation is offered in conjunction with the newest exhibit of paintings “Herbjørn Gausta, The “Vesterheim Collection” now on display in the small gallery.
For information, and to receive the Zoom link visit livsreise.org.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, June 17.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is: pot roast with carrots, potatoes, fruit, roll and dessert.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, June 16.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Grief support
The Stoughton Area Senior Center’s grief support group will resume in-person meetings starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
The group will meet the third Wednesday each month and masks and registration will be required.
To register contact Carmen Sperle, bereavement counselor at Heartland Hospice Care at carmen.sperle@hcr-manorcare.com or (608) 819-0033.
‘Teens: Meet Me on The Corner!’
From 3:15-5 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, teens can enjoy an art cart and ice cream across the street from the Stoughton Public Library.
The event is geared for grades sixth and up and is weather permitting.
For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org or call (608) 873-6281.
Summer Birding
Summer is here and Wisconsin’s woods, prairies, and wetlands are full of the color and song of returning birds. Virtually join Caitlyn Schuchhardt to learn about the variety of migrants you might find, from small colorful warblers to majestic wading birds at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17.
She’ll also share some tips about getting started with birding and a list of must-visit destinations to make the most of your spring and summer birding adventures.
To register email storef@stolib.org, call 608-873-6281 or visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org