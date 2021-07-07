Free Skin Screenings
Dr. Aaron Schwaab of Stoughton Health, is providing free skin screenings to the public from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 at McFarland Urgent Care Clinic, 5614 Hwy. 51.
Skin screenings can detect melanoma and other skin cancers early, when they are easiest to treat, an event description states. This screening is open to anyone, regardless of insurance.
To register for a free screening, please contact Stoughton Health at (608) 873-2356.
Blood drive
Lake View Church will host a community blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at 2200 Lincoln Ave.
Appointments are encouraged.
All donors will be screened upon entry and will be required to wear a face mask.
To sign up, please go to www.bloodcenter.org, click on the red DONATE button and then use code 3643 to locate the blood drive or call the blood center at (800) 747-5401 x4128.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, July 8.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is: grilled brat with salad, fruit and dessert.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, July 7.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Christmas in July
Free concerts by the local Clarinet and Friends group start next July 9.
The Christmas in July series will consist of outdoor concerts by musician and former library director Richard MacDonald. The group started the tradition last year, after indoor concerts were cancelled.
The three concerts will take place throughout the weekend of July 9.
The dates and times are 7 p.m. Friday, July 9 at 115 S. Prairie St.; 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, and the corner of Prairie and Jefferson Streets; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at 651-655 Kensington Square.
The music will consist of standard secular and sacred carols, plus a few lesser-known pieces.
Organizers encourage participants to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the music and the events are weather permitting.
Garden Tour
Take some time to smell the roses – or whatever flowers are in the garden – during a backyard garden tour with the City of Stoughton Area Senior Center next week.
From 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 9, people can visit the senior center’s “backyard neighbor” at 217 W. Washington St. to admire the home garden filled with perennials and annual flowers, water features, flower pots, garden art and hanging baskets.
Accessibility is limited and requires participants to walk on an unevenly sloped pathway from the Washington Street sidewalk, an event description from the senior center states.
For more information, contact the senior center’s website at stoughtonseniorcenter.com or call (608) 873-8585.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Mayor Tim Swadley and his guest Steve Hanrahan from Habitat for Humanity, to hear
about some of Stoughton’s latest news and developments and for a cup of coffee.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 9.
This is the first time Coffee with the Mayor has been held in person for more than a year.
Swadley and guests will be discussing questions, topics and concerns submitted through the registration form.
More information can be found on stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
‘Badger Talk’
A virtual “Badger Talk” is scheduled for noon Tuesday, July 13, through the senior center.
The event is titled “Badger Talk Live: Creative Writing.”
Professor Steven Wright, a creative writing lecturer and clinical associate law professor will be the presenter, according to an event description.
Watch the live events on the UW’s Facebook page: facebook.com/badgertalks
‘Atlantic Crossing’
Learn about a trans-Atlantic friendship forged out of a war with the Sons of Norway as it continues its three-part viewing of “Atlantic Crossing” on Wednesday, July 14.
Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, the Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge will view the second of its three-part showing of PBS drama mini-series “Atlantic Crossing.” The mini-series follows the friendship of Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt and Norwegian Crown Princess Martha, who sought refuge in America during World War II. Sons of Norway staff have interviewed the show’s writer, Linda May Kallenstein, which can be viewed on YouTube.
The Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge started watching the mini-series at its June 9 meeting, and will finish the series at its Wednesday, Aug. 11 meeting. The show is free to watch, and refreshments will be served.
‘The Witness for the Dead’ author discussion
Stoughton-based fantasy and horror author Katherine Addison – which is a pen name used by Sarah Monette for some of her works – will launch her new book later this month with an event co-hosted by the Stoughton Public Library.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, Addison will release her new book “The Witness for the Dead,” at East Side Park, 225 S. Lynn St. “The Witness for the Dead,” which revolves around character Thara Celehar whose quiet life is disrupted by a talent for communicating with the recently-deceased, is a follow-up to Addison’s book “The Goblin Emperor.”
During the event, Addison will read a new passage from her book and take questions from readers. Signed copies of “The Witness for the Dead,” as well as other books will be available for sale, according to an even description from the library.
Jellyfish workshop
Children and teens ages 11-17 can learn to make jellyfish lights with the Stoughton Public Library on July 15.
The workshop will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at East Side Park, 225 S. Lynn. St. All materials will be provided, as well as snacks for participants, an event description from the library states.
The workshop is free, but advance registration is required, and can be done by emailing storef@stolib.org or calling (608) 873-6281.
Page Turners
An adult book discussion titled “Page Turners” is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
This month’s book is “ The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister
The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.
For information, call 873-6281.