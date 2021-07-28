Concerts in the Park
Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday July 31, different Christian artists/bands will be performing throughout the day at Rotary Park 324 South Sixth St.
Schedules and info will be available at the Thursday, July 29 Gazebo Musikk show, according to an event description.
Rummage sale, Good Shepherd
Good Shepherd by the Lake Lutheran Church, 1860 U.S. Hwy. 51, will hold its annual three-day rummage sale from Thursday, July 29, to Saturday, July 31. On July 29 and 30, the event will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church, and on July 31, the sale will go from 7-11 a.m.
The proceeds raised from the rummage sale will go to support needs in the Stoughton community, an event description posted on the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce website states.
Good Shepherd works in the community with initiatives such as its partnership with Kegonsa Elementary School where it provides backpacks in the fall for students, gives monthly donations to the Stoughton Area Food Pantry and helps support the monthly Our Daily Bread Community Meal along with four other Stoughton-area Lutheran churches, St. Ann’s Catholic Church and United Methodist Church, Good Shepherd’s website states.
For more information about the rummage sale, visit goodshepherdbythelake.org or call (608) 873-5924.
Jellyfish workshop
Children and teens ages 11-17 can learn to make jellyfish lights with the Stoughton Public Library on July 29.
The workshop will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at East Side Park, 225 S. Lynn. St. All materials will be provided, as well as snacks for participants, an event description from the library states.
The workshop is free, but advance registration is required, and can be done by emailing storef@stolib.org or calling (608) 873-6281.
National Night Out
The Stoughton Police Department is set to host National Night Out from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave.
The family-friendly event will include bounce houses, tug of war against officers, a DJ, “dunk a cop” in a dunk tank and Ole the K9.
The event is also meant to “enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement,” according to an event description.
The nationwide event started in 1984, and since, other area police departments have hosted events for years on the same night.
Garden Yoga
Join yoga instructor Suzanne Larsen for morning yoga each week for four weeks starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the hospital garden, 900 Ridge St.
Each session will play with optimal physical alignment – including modifications to fit the needs of each participant. Mindfulness techniques will also be explored. All levels are welcome.
The cost is $20 per person for the class series, and registration is required. Mats and props are available to borrow for free – advance notice appreciated.
For questions, call (608) 873-2356 or visit stoughtonhealth.com.
‘Healthy summer cooking’
Stoughton Health Registered Dietitian Dana Janssen will walk through some basic but delicious recipes and ways to cook with fresh summer vegetables and herbs at 5 p.m. Aug. 4, at the Community Health & Wellness Center, 3162 Hwy. B.
She will discuss grilling techniques and other ways to spice up your summer vegetable intake, an event description states.
This class is being offered both in person and online.
For information, call (608) 873-2356.
Adult craft club
Adult Craft Club is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at East Side Park, 225 S Lynn St.
This month’s project is “Garden Stones.” Staff provide materials although participants should “bring your own hammer (BYOH) and smash some frustrations out while making a decorative stone for your garden.”
For information and to register call 873-6281.
‘Badger Talk’
A virtual “Badger Talk” is scheduled for noon Tuesday, Aug. 10, through the senior center.
The event is titled “La Follette Focus: Health Policy.”
Watch the live events on the UW’s Facebook page: facebook.com/badgertalks
An Immigrant Artist Experience
Luther College Art History Professor, Dr. Kate Elliot will outline the life of the Norwegian immigrant painter Herbjørn Gausta during “Finding the Hjemland: Herbjørn Gausta and the Immigrant American Artist Experience” (a virtual event).
The event is hosted by Livsreise and will occur at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
He is best known for his landscapes, portraits, and scenes from rural settings. He left an early record of immigrant life in his portraits and paintings and helped establish a place for art in the culture of Norwegian-Americans, according to an event description.
Registration link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G0pO6lz2T7qyMP1EUACkkg
Art Cart
The Teens art cart is making an appearance at the library at 10 a.m Thursday, Aug. 12.
During this week’s session teens 11-16 will munch on donuts and make art.
No registration required.
For information, call 873-6281.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is: : Chicken salad croissant, salad, fruit, and dessert.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Mayor Tim Swadley to hear about some of Stoughton’s latest news and developments and for a cup of coffee.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
More information can be found on stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
Movie Time
Come see a movie at the senior center. Staff will be showing “Nomadland” at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
The movie is about a woman in her sixties, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern day nomad, an event description states.
For information, visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com.