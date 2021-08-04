Racial equity listening sessions
The City of Stoughton is hosting two “Listening sessions on Racial Equity” this month.
The virtual events are set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 and Aug. 26.
The host and facilitator is Shiva Bidar-Sielaff who is the vice-president and chief diversity officer for UW Health, and served for over a decade on Madison’s city council as alder and twice as council president.
For information, and links to the virtual events visit ci.stoughton.wi.us
‘Healthy summer cooking’
Stoughton Health Registered Dietitian Dana Janssen will walk through some basic but delicious recipes and ways to cook with fresh summer vegetables and herbs at 5 p.m. Aug. 4, at the Community Health & Wellness Center, 3162 Hwy. B.
She will discuss grilling techniques and other ways to spice up your summer vegetable intake, an event description states.
This class is being offered both in person and online.
For information, call (608) 873-2356.
Adult craft club
Adult Craft Club is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at East Side Park, 225 S Lynn St.
This month’s project is “Garden Stones.” Staff provide materials although participants should “bring your own hammer (BYOH) and smash some frustrations out while making a decorative stone for your garden.”
For information and to register call 873-6281.
Community picnic
The Stoughton Area Dems and Progressives are holding a community picnic on Aug. 7, at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave.
The event is meant to celebrate the grassroot efforts of the group, and to welcome members who have previously participated and anyone new who wants to join.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be speakers from the Dane Dems, and other non confirmed local and state officials.
Organizers will provide grilled meats and vegetarian options, non-alcoholic beverages and sides, an event description states.
Participants can feel free to bring their own items, as well.
Interested participants should RSVP by July 31 at stotondems@gmail.com.
‘Badger Talk’
A virtual “Badger Talk” is scheduled for noon Tuesday, Aug. 10, through the senior center.
The event is titled “La Follette Focus: Health Policy.”
Watch the live events on the UW’s Facebook page: facebook.com/badgertalks
An Immigrant Artist Experience
Luther College Art History Professor, Dr. Kate Elliot will outline the life of the Norwegian immigrant painter Herbjørn Gausta during “Finding the Hjemland: Herbjørn Gausta and the Immigrant American Artist Experience” (a virtual event).
The event is hosted by Livsreise and will occur at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
He is best known for his landscapes, portraits, and scenes from rural settings. He left an early record of immigrant life in his portraits and paintings and helped establish a place for art in the culture of Norwegian-Americans, according to an event description.
Registration link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G0pO6lz2T7qyMP1EUACkkg
Michael Hecht presentation
Hecht will have an in person presentation from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the senior center.
The presentation will focus on the artwork of Edward Hopper, Andrew Wyeth and John Singer Sargent will be presented in collaboration with the writings of Hemingway and Fitzgerald.
Hecht has presented his artwork on the Discovery Channel, Wisconsin Veteran’s Museum exhibits and Wisconsin Public Television. His designs have been presented with American Dance Companies and the Colorado Opera Company.
This program is sponsored by the Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Please register at (608) 873-8585.
Art Cart
The Teens art cart is making an appearance at the library at 10 a.m Thursday, Aug. 12.
During this week’s session teens 11-16 will munch on donuts and make art.
No registration required.
For information, call 873-6281.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon, and the menu is: Chicken salad croissant, salad, fruit, and dessert.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Mayor Tim Swadley to hear about some of Stoughton’s latest news and developments and for a cup of coffee.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
More information can be found on stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
Movie Time
Come see a movie at the senior center. Staff will be showing “Nomadland” at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
The movie is about a woman in her sixties, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern day nomad, an event description states.
For information, visit stoughtonsenior center.com.