‘Give cancer both barrels’
The Stoughton Conservation Club is hosting a sporting clay shoot event titled “Give Cancer Both Barrels” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 at the trap fields, 918 Collins Road.
The event raises money for the Carbone Cancer Center. Participants can shoot with friends or meet new people in groups of 2-5 people. It is $25 per round, and people will need to bring their own equipment. There will also be a raffle drawing.
For information, visit givecancerbothbarrels.org
‘The Witness for the Dead’ author discussion
Stoughton-based fantasy and horror author Katherine Addison – which is a pen name used by Sarah Monette for some of her works – will launch her new book later this month with an event co-hosted by the Stoughton Public Library.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, Addison will release her new book “The Witness for the Dead,” at East Side Park, 225 S. Lynn St. “The Witness for the Dead,” which revolves around character Thara Celehar whose quiet life is disrupted by a talent for communicating with the recently-deceased, is a follow-up to Addison’s book “The Goblin Emperor.”
During the event, Addison will read a new passage from her book and take questions from readers. Signed copies of “The Witness for the Dead,” as well as other books will be available for sale, according to an even description from the library.
Jellyfish workshop
Children and teens ages 11-17 can learn to make jellyfish lights with the Stoughton Public Library on July 15.
The workshop will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at East Side Park, 225 S. Lynn. St. All materials will be provided, as well as snacks for participants, an event description from the library states.
The workshop is free, but advance registration is required, and can be done by emailing storef@stolib.org or calling (608) 873-6281.
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, July 22.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is: barbeque chicken with salad, fruit and dessert.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, July 21.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Dunkin Days
Dunkin’ Days will be a kid friendly event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Dunkin Donuts, at 2480 Hwy. 51.
Attractions will include face painting, bouncy houses, and a dunk tank. There will also be an auction benefiting the Joy in Childhood Foundation.
For information, visit https://fb.me/e/1mdfKW7RK.
Shakespeare in the Park
An area of Lake Kegonsa State Park will become a stage Friday, July 23, for a Summit Players Theater performance of “The Winter’s Tale.”
The Milwaukee based theater company will perform Shakespeare’s classic at 7 p.m., Friday, July 23 at 2405 Door Creek Road. Before the show at 5:30 p.m. the group will host an interactive workshop to help understand Shakepearian language and the way nature was intertwined in Shakespeare’s work.
As part of its annual summer series, Summit Players Theater company travels to Wisconsin state parks and performs Shakespeare plays that are appropriate for all ages. The group reduces the script to a smaller, more digestible format.
Visit summitplayerstheater.com for a full schedule.
Kubb tournament
After weeks of informal practices, kubb players of all ages will have an opportunity to show off their skills at 2021 Stoughton Kubb Invitational on Saturday, July July 24.
The Stoughton Kubb Club along with Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge will be the host of the 2021 Stoughton Kubb Invitational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at Virgin Lake Park at 1901 Roby Road in Stoughton.
The cost of a team (which can include between two and six players) is $40; children’s teams with ages 12 years and younger can play for free.
Registration for the event will take place on the day of the event from 8-8:45 a.m. People can register online at signupgenius.com/go/409054ca5a72c7-stoughton.
All proceeds will go to local charities. Sons of Norway will have food for sale over the lunch break.
For information, visit facebook.com/stoughtonkubb club/ or contact contact Todd Fossum at todd.r.fossum@gmail.com
Comedy Night
Comedy Night at the Otis Sampson American Legion is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. Tickets are $10.00 and are available at the bar or by contacting (608) 335-8361, timhegan@charter.net. The opening act and emcee is Dan Egan; the feature performer is Tim Egan and the headliner is Mike Marvell.
Teens for social justice
The Social Equity Teens group will be meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at the Stoughton Public Library.
If you are a teen interested in promoting social justice through education, discussion, and service, the group aims to create a brave space to safely talk with peers, brainstorm ideas, and most importantly receive support and acceptance.
The recurring group meetings are hosted by the Stoughton Public Library. It is open to teens ages 11-17. Refreshments provided. No registration required.
If it’s raining, join the meeting on Zoom instead: bit.ly/2ZMKRIY
For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.
Page Turners
An adult book discussion titled “Page Turners” is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
This month’s book is “ The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister
The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.
For information, call 873-6281.
‘Badger Talk’
A virtual “Badger Talk” is scheduled for noon Tuesday, July 27, through the senior center.
The event is titled “Badger Talk Live: African American Literature and Poetry.”
Watch the live events on the UW’s Facebook page: facebook.com/badgertalks