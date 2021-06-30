Stoughton Fair
The Stoughton Junior Fair returns June 30 to July 4 at Mandt Park.
Highlights of this year’s five-day fair include events like the truck and tractor pull, pie auction antique tractor pull, carnival rides, and one of its most popular events, the rodeo.
Participants can also expect to see a strongman competition lead by Jimmy Brooks on Sunday, July 4, and each day will have a different youth agriculture show by area 4-H and FFA youth members. Fireworks will occur in partnership with the city at dusk on Sunday, July 4.
For information, visit stoughtonfair.com.
Gazebo Musikk
Gazebo Musikk is having a special Independence Day concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at the Rotary Park Gazebo, 324 S. Sixth St.
The Groovin Brothers are playing prior to the fair and city sponsored fireworks that can be seen from the gazebo.
There will be Yeti’s Pizza, Ernie’s Kettle Korn, Flakey Joe Pastries and potentially ice cream.
The following performance will be back to the regular scheduled starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8 with McCloskey’s and Friends a swing/country/folk/rock band.
For information, visit facebook.com/gazebomusikk.
Stoughton Clothing Center
The Stoughton Clothing Center offers free, gently used clothing to individuals and families in need.
Walk-ins are welcome from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays and 9-11 a.m. Saturdays at the lower level of Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 Van Buren St.
The center carries seasonal clothing for women, men, and children sizes infant through 3XL. Donations of clean, gently used clothing can be dropped off during walk-in hours. For appointments or information email contact@stoughtonclothingcenter.com.
Blood drive
Lake View Church will host a community blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 2200 Lincoln Ave.
Appointments are encouraged. .
All donors will be screened upon entry and will be required to wear a face mask.
To sign up, please go to www.bloodcenter.org, click on the red DONATE button and then use code 3643 to locate the blood drive or call the blood center at (800) 747-5401 x4128.
Gut Microbiome 101
Amy Crull, a certified holistic health coach, will virtually discuss what our gut microbiome does well at noon on Wednesday, July 7.
She will also discuss the ways we can foster a healthier gut through foods, supplements, and stress reducing techniques.
For information, visit stoughtonhealth.com
Senior center meal drive up
The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, July 8.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is: grilled brat with salad, fruit and dessert.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, July 7.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Mayor Tim Swadley and his guest Steve Hanrahan from Habitat for Humanity, to hear
about some of Stoughton’s latest news and developments and for a cup of coffee.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 9.
This is the first time Coffee with the Mayor has been held in person for more than a year.
Swadley and guests will be discussing questions, topics and concerns submitted through the registration form.
More information can be found on stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
Sunday Night at the Arneson Pitch
Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge will have informal kubb practice and instruction 6-8 p.m. Sundays until July 18 at 2056 Skaalen Road.
The informal practice is in preparation for our 2021 Stoughton Kubb Tournament on July 24. All skills levels are welcome and there is no need to register.
Park by the shed and the pitch is there and we have sets to use.
For more information, contact Sports Directors Jens Arneson (jensoarneson@gmail.com) or Todd Fossum at todd.r.fossum@gmail.com.
‘Badger Talk’
A virtual “Badger Talk” is scheduled for noon Tuesday, July 13, through the senior center.
The event is titled “Badger Talk Live: Creative Writing.”
Professor Steven Wright, a creative writing lecturer and clinical associate law professor will be the presenter, according to an event description.
Watch the live events on the UW’s Facebook page: facebook.com/badgertalks
Page Turners
An adult book discussion titled “Page Turners” is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
This month’s book is “ The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister
The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.
For information, call 873-6281.