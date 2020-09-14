Livsreise opens
Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Center is now open.
The hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The center is closed for lunch from 12:15-1 p.m.
Masks are required and there is a limit of 15 people in the center at a time.
For information, including COVOD-19 protocol, visit livsreise.org/visit.
Senior center meal drive up
The senior center is offering home-cooked meals through curbside pick up on Thursday, Sept. 24.
People can call the senior center to reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Sept. 23. The optional pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon.
The menu is expected to include pork loin, roasted red potatoes, coleslaw, fruit, dinner roll and dessert. The suggested donation is $4.
For information, call the center at 873-8585.
Gazebo Musikk
The Rotation and Raine Stern are scheduled to perform at the drive through Gazebo Musikk concert at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 and Friday, Sept. 18 at Mandt Park.
The Rotation is a six-piece saxophone rock band and are expected to play Thursday, Sept. 17. Members play a wide range of genres including rock, funk, pop and R&B, according to an event description.
Raine Stern is a pop and R&B artist, and is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11.
Participants can arrive at the tractor pull field at Mandt Park on Mandt Parkway between 5:30-6:15 p.m. that evening, where they will be directed to a parking spot. Vehicles should exit off Fourth Street and drive to the pickleball courts on the road along the river.
People must remain in their vehicle during the concert, except to use the restroom, the event description states. People can bring their own food and drinks, as none will be provided through the event.
For information, search Gazebo Musikk on Facebook.
Virtual Vincent Van Gogh
Michael Hecht is expected to present the life and art legacy of Vincent Van Gogh at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Registration is required by noon Tuesday, Sept. 22. After registration, participants should receive details for how to log-in or call-in using Zoom.
Hecht will discuss the importance of the post-impressionist painter, who is among the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art, as well as Van Gogh’s influence on other artists such as Dorothea Lange and Käthe Kollwitz.
For information, call 873-8585 or visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
To register, visit bit.ly/artprogram92320.
‘Contextualizing our heritage’
A speaker is expected to present on the history of the Norwegian language and its use in genealogical research at 1 p.m. Sept. 26, via Zoom.
Michael Knudson is a Ph.D. candidate in Scandinavian Studies–Philology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison in the Department of German, Nordic and Slavic.
His presentation is titled "Contextualizing Our Heritage: The History of the Norwegian Language and Its Use in Genealogical Research."
The event is available through Zoom and limited to the first 100 registrants. After registering, participants are expected to receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
For information or to register, visit livsreise.org.