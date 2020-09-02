Senior center meal drive up The senior center is offering home-cooked meals through curbside pick up on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Patrons should call the senior center to reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The optional pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon.
The menu is expected to include Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, dinner roll and dessert.
The next curbside pick up is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Coffee with the MayorThe senior center will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor event at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
Participants will be able to ask Mayor Tim Swadley questions about the latest Stoughton news while sipping some coffee through a Zoom meeting.
Staff ask participants to register by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Upon registration you will receive details for how to log in or call in using Zoom.
To register visit this link: bit.ly/cwtm91120 and for questions call 873-8585.
Brat FeedA brat drive up event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at The Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St.
Proceeds benefit The Otis Sampson American Legion, local veterans organizations and other community services, an event description states.
Brat Feed is a drive through only event. The menu includes: brats ($3), hot dogs ($2), soda or water ($1.50), beer ($2), White Claw ($3) and chips (.50 cents).
For information, call the legion at (608) 205-9090.
Tuesday triviaThe senior center is offering free trivia at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 15, 22 and 29 on its Facebook page. People play live by answering trivia questions in real time. Whoever correctly answers the most trivia questions first is the winner.
For information, call 873-8585.