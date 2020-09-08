Livsreise opens
Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Center is now open.
The hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The center is closed for lunch from 12:15-1 p.m.
Masks are required and there is a limit of 15 people in the center at a time.
For information, including COVOD-19 protocol see the website www.livsreise.org/visit.
Senior center meal drive up
The senior center is offering home-cooked meals through curbside pick up on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Patrons can call the senior center to reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The optional pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon.
The menu is expected to include Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, dinner roll and dessert.
The next curbside pick up is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24, with pork loin, roasted red potatoes, coleslaw, fruit, dinner roll and dessert.
The suggested donation is $4.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Coffee with the Mayor
The senior center will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor event at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
Participants can ask Mayor Tim Swadley questions about the latest Stoughton news through a Zoom meeting, while sipping some coffee.
Staff ask participants to register by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10. Upon registration, people will receive details for how to log in or call in using Zoom.
To register, visit bit.ly/cwtm91120. For information, call 873-8585.
Brat Feed
A brat drive up event is scheduled fpr 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at The Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St.
Proceeds benefit the post, local veterans organizations and other community services, an event description states.
The Brat Feed is a drive through only event. The menu includes: brats ($3), hot dogs ($2), soda or water ($1.50), beer ($2), White Claw ($3) and chips (.50 cents).
For information, call the Legion at (608) 205-9090.
School supply drive
The Kiwanis Club of Stoughton organized a Reach Dane: “Up to the Sky School Drive-Thru” event for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Mandt Park.
Kiwanis Club members will accept new school items for youth up to 5 years old, which will be donated to Reach Dane of Stoughton (formerly known as Head Start). The organization provides early childhood services to over 1,000 underserved children in Dane County through center-based and home visitation programs.
Members of Kiwanis Club will be masked, gloved, and will take the supplies from vehicles at parking lot of Mandt Park, according to an event description.
For information, email Sharon Mason-Boersma at smasonboersma@gmail.com or call (608) 279-7613.
Gazebo Musikk
Nine Thirty Standard and Kelsey Miles are scheduled to perform at the drive through Gazebo Musikk concert at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 and Friday, Sept. 11 at Mandt Park.
Nine Thirty Standard is a blues, country, rock band and is set to perform on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Kelsey Miles is a blues and rock band and is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11.
Participants can arrive at the tractor pull field at Mandt Park on Mandt Parkway between 5:30-6:15 p.m. that evening. They will be directed to a parking spot. Vehicles should exit off of Fourth Street and drive to the Pickleball Courts on the road along the river.
Everyone must remain in the vehicle during the concert except to use the restroom, the event description states. Participants are allowed to bring their own food and drinks, as none will be provided through the event.
For information, search Gazebo Musikk on Facebook.