Outdoor exercise class set for Oct. 1
The Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting a free outdoor exercise event.
The all skill level exercise class is set to take place 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at 248 W. Main St. Registration is due by noon Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Modification equipment such as a chair, is provided. Participants are expected to get a new exercise band and a list of exercises to take home.
All abilities are welcome, according to an event description. Masks are encouraged.
For information, and to register call 608- 873-8585 or visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, according to a news release.
A blood drive is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Lake View Church, 2200 Lincoln Ave.
Participants can donate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Christ Lutheran Church, 700 Hwy. B; 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 Van Buren St.; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Dairyland Electrical Industries, 340 Business Park Circle.
Donors should be well-rested, hydrated and in overall good health. They should also be prepared for a mini-health screening to check temperature, blood pressure and iron levels.
All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies, according to an event description.
For information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/sport-clips or call 1-800-733-2767.
‘Dementia friendly’ class
A virtual presentation on how to improve communication with those who have dementia is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Bader Philanthropies and Stoughton Health will host the presentation, which is intended for caregivers and professionals to learn techniques to improve communication and interactions with those who have dementia.
“This class will also give you a deeper understanding and greater empathy for persons with cognitive impairment,” a news release states. “Participants will gain a heightened awareness of challenges faced by those who live with dementia.”
For information contact Heather Kleinbrook at 608-873-2316 or visit stoughtonhealth.com.
Gentle yoga
Join a certified yoga instructor at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, for an online yoga class.
Becky Petersen is expected to lead the class, and aims to reduce stress, increase flexibility and teach breathing techniques.
For information, contact info@flywithkula.com or visit flywithkula.com.