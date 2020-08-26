‘Dungeons and Dragons for Teens’The library is hosting an introductory course on Dungeons and Dragons 7 p.m. Monday, Aug.31.
The class aims to help participants create a character and go on an awesome adventure.
If participants need dice or a character sheet, they are available at the library.
The class is geared toward new and experienced teen and tween players entering sixth grade and up.
To join the course at https://bit.ly/2ZMKRIY.
For information, call the library at 608-873-6281.
Talking in a groupThe Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting a question and answer session on how to talk with a group virtually at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 through Zoom.
Joyce Tikalsky is expected to host the event where participants can ask about group discussions on a telephone, computer, tablet or smartphone. Participants are expected to discuss how to meet with another person, a group of people, and join webinars using a standard telephone or video using the device you’re most comfortable.
Registration is required by noon Wednesday, Aug. 26. No prior experience is needed.
To register, call the senior center at (608) 873-8585, or submit an online registration form at: bit.ly/827tech.
Mask making kitThe library is offering free mask making kits for teens and tweens.
Participants should call or email the library to pick up a kit which is geared for people entering sixth grade and above.
The kit includes one white reusable cotton face mask, fabric markers, and a random color of tie dye.
Participants can send a photo of themselves wearing the mask and the winners will receive a $25.00 Barnes and Noble gift card.
For information, call the library at 608-873-6281.
Medicare 101People wanting to know more about medicare can participate in a free virtual workshop at noon Thursday, Sept. 10.
Ben Rothering from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company, will present the basics of Medicare (A, B, C & D). The presentation will include segments about making the most of Medicare rights, how to enroll in the program, what Medicare does and doesn’t cover and additional health coverage options.
To register for the online workshop, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.” Participants will receive a website link and call-in phone number.
For information, contact 877-3485.
Recurring local eventsOnline story timeChildren service librarian Amanda Bosky is offering virtual story times 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30am through December 16. The story times can be found on the
Zumba GoldYou’re invited to join Zumba Gold dance exercise 9:45 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Zoom.
It includes Latin music, easy to follow moves, and a party-like atmosphere, the event description states.
There is not cost to the event but participants can make a donation to the Oregon Area Senior Center Council on Aging.
Email Anne Stone at astone@vil.oregon.wi.us for a link to join the class.
Stoughton Public Library’s Facebook page.
Archived videos can be found on the library’s website.
There will be no story time Sept. 7, Nov. 23 or Nov. 25.
Please note: videos which contain copyrighted material will be deleted after one week.
Curbside craftsThe library is offering curbside crafts for children 2-10 years old.
The projects are geared towards preschoolers ages 2-4 and elementary age children 5-10.
The crafts for elementary children includes things like making bookmarks.
To reserve a kit email Amanda Bosky at abosky@stolib.org.